US Foods announces new chief merchandising officer

US Foods Holding Corp announced that Andrew Iacobucci will join the company as chief merchandising officer, effective January 23.

Iacobucci will oversee category management, procurement, product innovation and food safety, as well as marketing efforts on behalf of the company.

“Andrew is a proven leader and merchandising executive who will play a key role in helping us continue to drive food leadership and product innovation for our customers,” said US Foods President and CEO Pietro Satriano. “His merchandising expertise and food industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our market share with independent restaurants and other target customers.”

Prior to joining US Foods, Iacobucci served as Executive Vice President, Merchandising for retailer Ahold USA, where he led all facets of the company’s merchandising operations in the United States. Prior to joining Ahold, Iacobucci spent 10 years at Loblaw Companies Limited, a leading Canadian food retailer, where he served in several senior roles including president of the company’s discount supermarket business. Iacobucci is a graduate of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and University of Toronto Law School.

Iacobucci succeeds Steve Guberman in the Chief Merchandising Officer role following Guberman’s appointment in August 2016 to Executive Vice President, Nationally Managed Business for US Foods. Guberman has continued to serve as Interim Chief Merchandising Officer over the past five months.

