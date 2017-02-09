Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

thinkThin introduces new baked protein bars

Published 09 February 2017

thinkThin has introduced thinkThin Protein & Superfruit, a premium line of soft and chewy baked protein bars made with real fruit, whole grains and nuts.

Along with four delicious flavors that each offer 10 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, thinkThin Protein & Superfruit also includes a vegan bar, a first for the brand.

thinkThin Protein and Superfruit bars are the newest offering from thinkThin, which continues to innovate in the space of nutritious, protein-rich foods. Some of these recently-introduced products include High Protein Smoothie Mix and Protein & Fiber Hot Oatmeal, which each contain at least 10 grams of protein per serving.

"We saw a tremendous opportunity within the protein bar space to introduce a fruit-focused offering with high-quality protein and less sugar than other fruit-based bars," said Cherry Joh, Senior Marketing Director of thinkThin.

 "In addition to the benefits of protein and fiber, our Protein & Superfruit bars taste amazing, and are crafted using real fruit and a blend of wholesome chia seeds, nuts and whole grains. These attributes make them even more unique when compared to so many of the other fruit bars on the market."

Each full size bar also contains the Omega 3 ALA, is a good source of antioxidant vitamin A, and is offered in the following flavors:

Blueberry Beet Acai with whole blueberries and a hint of beet

Chocolate Pomegranate Cherry with dark chocolate, tart cherry pieces, and pomegranate

Coconut Almond Chia with shredded coconut, roasted almonds and dark chocolate

Lemon Cranberry Chia, a vegan bar with real lemon zest and cranberry pieces

Since launching in 1999, thinkThin® LLC has been committed to making food that is as nutritious as it is delicious.

From High Protein Bars that are certified gluten-free to Protein & Fiber Hot Oatmeal made from non-GMO ingredients, thinkThin® believes in using high quality ingredients that provide a good source of protein.



Source: Company Press Release

