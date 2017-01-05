Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

The Good Chocolate Company launches new Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate

Published 05 January 2017

The Good Chocolate Company has introduced its new Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate, rich in cocoa flavanols.

Based on ACTICOA, Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate is high in cocoa content and rich in cocoa flavanols. Only beans with high amounts of healthy flavanols are sourced and processed in a way that preserves up to 80% of the cocoa flavanols.

In 2013, Barry Callebaut’s health claim was the first to be approved in the cocoa and chocolate industry. The company was able to provide evidence that a daily intake of 200 mg of cocoa flavanols contributes to normal blood circulation by helping to maintain the elasticity of the blood vessels.

The Barry Callebaut Group was allowed to use this claim for cocoa beverages (with cocoa powder) or for dark chocolate.

Wim Debedts, Sales Manager Benelux at Barry Callebaut, says: “People all over the world are becoming increasingly aware of the potential of supplements to improve their health and well-being. Lavlé is a fantastic application of our ACTICOA™ products, bringing the natural health benefits of cocoa to the consumer”.

Apart from its increased cocoa content and richness in cocoa flavanols, Lavlé is also low in sugar and contains a high amount of fibers.

The Good Chocolate Company CEO Jennifer Moriconi states: “With the Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate, consumers can easily take in their 200 mg/10 gm portion of cocoa flavanols, the recommended daily amount. We expect Lavlé to be a huge success globally, since we believe in an increased consumer awareness to the benefits of cocoa flavanols.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Confectionery

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Confectionery
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Tetra Pak - Processing, Packaging and Aseptic Technology Together with our customers, we make food safe and available, everywhere. Food Technology > Packaging > Suppliers Handtmann – Specialist for Portioning Technology Handtmann Maschinenfabrik has evolved into a world leader in the manufacture of vacuum filling machines and portioning systems. Specialisation and commitment to in-house design and technology has ensured a leading position for meanwhile over 60 years. A presence in over 100 countries all over the world is maintained through own branches or through agencies. A close dialogue with customers the world over is the source of product innovations and new application solutions, which stand for high efficiency, precision and reliability. Another key factor is the commitment to quality and technical excellence. Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Muskita Aluminium Industries - Aluminium Pallets Ideal for HACCP Environments Made with high grade 100% recyclable aluminium, our pallets are ideal for HACCP enviroments and TÜV certified. They offer unlimited service time, high residual value and extreme durability. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.