The Good Chocolate Company launches new Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate

The Good Chocolate Company has introduced its new Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate, rich in cocoa flavanols.

Based on ACTICOA, Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate is high in cocoa content and rich in cocoa flavanols. Only beans with high amounts of healthy flavanols are sourced and processed in a way that preserves up to 80% of the cocoa flavanols.

In 2013, Barry Callebaut’s health claim was the first to be approved in the cocoa and chocolate industry. The company was able to provide evidence that a daily intake of 200 mg of cocoa flavanols contributes to normal blood circulation by helping to maintain the elasticity of the blood vessels.

The Barry Callebaut Group was allowed to use this claim for cocoa beverages (with cocoa powder) or for dark chocolate.

Wim Debedts, Sales Manager Benelux at Barry Callebaut, says: “People all over the world are becoming increasingly aware of the potential of supplements to improve their health and well-being. Lavlé is a fantastic application of our ACTICOA™ products, bringing the natural health benefits of cocoa to the consumer”.

Apart from its increased cocoa content and richness in cocoa flavanols, Lavlé is also low in sugar and contains a high amount of fibers.

The Good Chocolate Company CEO Jennifer Moriconi states: “With the Lavlé dark Belgian chocolate, consumers can easily take in their 200 mg/10 gm portion of cocoa flavanols, the recommended daily amount. We expect Lavlé to be a huge success globally, since we believe in an increased consumer awareness to the benefits of cocoa flavanols.”

Source: Company Press Release