Gluten Free Bar introduces new, grab-and-go bites

Gluten-free snacks manufacturer The Gluten Free Bar (GFB) has launched a nee, grab-and-go bites.

Available in six different flavors, including Dark Chocolate Coconut, Coconut Cashew Crunch, Chocolate Cherry Almond, PB+J, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, the Bites are available on shelves at club, grocery, mass merchandise, natural foods and supermarket stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.99 to 5.99 per bag.

Each bite-sized treat is non-GMO Project Certified, Certified Vegan, soy-free, dairy-free and Certified Gluten-Free. What really sets GFB Bites apart in a crowded functional food category is taste; the Bites balance just the right amount of soft and chewy texture with crunch and flavors that make them a completely unique snacking experience.

Without compromising on ingredients or honest nutrition, the protein-packed Bites were developed with meaningful flavors, such as tart cherry, dark chocolate, toasted coconut, sun-sweetened fruit, and various nuts that provide flavor depth and protein function.

"We're two brothers who get along well with each other, but not with gluten," said Elliot Rader, Co-Founder and Partner at GFB. "Our goal is to create fun and flavorful gluten-free snacks for everyone – after all, eating is something we do each day so let's enjoy it. The development of Bites has been an exciting transition into the cluster category. We basically combined the nutrition of a protein bar with the decadence of a truffle. No other cluster in the category does this and we're excited to share the Bites with our customers."

As pioneers in the gluten-free cluster category, GFB has created a product perfect for all snacking occasions: fun family road trips, a quick and delicious breakfast with your morning coffee at work, and much more. GFB Bites can be found at leading regional stores, top national stores, and popular health food stores.

GFB, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a Certified B Corporation dedicated to producing products in a sustainable, earth-friendly manner. Along with their new line of Bites, the Company continues to produce their original product the Gluten Free Bar.

Source: Company Press Release