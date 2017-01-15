Texas Best recalls Cajun-style rice products for misbranding and undeclared allergens

Santo based Texas Best Proteins has recalled 12.6 tons of products containing farm-to-market Cajun-style rice owing to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that the recall pertained to the Texas food maker’s two products - Cajun Style Dirty Rice containing chicken products and Turkey Cajun Dinner Kits containing Dirty Rice.

The FDA, which has given a Class I recall designation, has singled out that the products may contain peanut which has not been disclosed by the maker on the product label.

Both the products, the regulator said were packaged on 27 October, 1 November and 11 November and dispatched across retail outlets in Texas.

The recalled products are 32 ounce trays of Cajun Style Dirty Rice bearing a case code of 1982 and 32 ounce trays of Cajun Style Dirty Rice within the boxes of Cajun Turkey Dinner kits bearing a case code of 1976.

Both the recalled projects have use/sell dates of 1/15/2017, 1/17/2017 and 1/30/2017.

As per the FDA, the products subject to recall, display establishment number as “EST. 950” within the USDA mark of inspection.

The misbranding and undeclared allergens problem was identified last week when Texas Best Proteins was notified by its supplier of the recall of the Worcestershire sauce used in the rice product due to a possible presence of peanut.

Texas Best Proteins traced the use of the recalled Worcestershire sauce back to its production dates in October and November.

The FDA said that none of the consumers who may have purchased the recalled products had reported any adverse reactions. However, it has urged them not to consume the products and to either throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Image: Labels of the recalled products. Photo: courtesy of United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.