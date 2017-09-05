Rafferty’s recalls Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto over glass contamination

Australian organic baby food producer Rafferty’s Garden has recalled its Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto products over fears of broken glass contamination.

The recalled products with best before dates of 10 August 2018 and 12 August 2018 are available in retail stores and pharmacies across Australia.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products at the place of purchase and currency will be refunded.

The baby food producer company said: “At Rafferty’s Garden, we take food safety and the safety of our little consumers very seriously. We have been advised that there was an issue at the Arborio rice manufacturers where glass has entered the production process and was not detected.

“Although we are confident of our rigorous quality screening mechanisms in place, we have initiated a recall of the affected batches as a precautionary measure.”

Rafferty’s Garden announced that no other product or batch is affected by this recall.

Rafferty's Garden produces wet infant food in pouch/pouch-and-spout packaging.

UK-based consumer goods manufacturer PZ Cussons has acquired Rafferty's Garden from Australian private equity firm Anacacia in a £42.2m all-cash deal.

PZ Cussons operates across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa with leading brands in personal care, homecare, electrical goods and food and nutrition.

The company's existing business in Australia include well-known brands of Morning Fresh, Radiant, Duo, Imperial Leather, Original Source and St Tropez.

Image:Rafferty’s recall Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto. Photo: Courtesy of © Food Standards Australia New Zealand.