Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | News
News

Rafferty’s recalls Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto over glass contamination

FBR Staff Writer Published 05 September 2017

Australian organic baby food producer Rafferty’s Garden has recalled its Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto products over fears of broken glass contamination.

The recalled products with best before dates of 10 August 2018 and 12 August 2018 are available in retail stores and pharmacies across Australia.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products at the place of purchase and currency will be refunded.

The baby food producer company said: “At Rafferty’s Garden, we take food safety and the safety of our little consumers very seriously. We have been advised that there was an issue at the Arborio rice manufacturers where glass has entered the production process and was not detected.

“Although we are confident of our rigorous quality screening mechanisms in place, we have initiated a recall of the affected batches as a precautionary measure.”

Rafferty’s Garden announced that no other product or batch is affected by this recall.

Rafferty's Garden produces wet infant food in pouch/pouch-and-spout packaging.

UK-based consumer goods manufacturer PZ Cussons has acquired Rafferty's Garden from Australian private equity firm Anacacia in a £42.2m all-cash deal.

PZ Cussons operates across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa with leading brands in personal care, homecare, electrical goods and food and nutrition.

The company's existing business in Australia include well-known brands of Morning Fresh, Radiant, Duo, Imperial Leather, Original Source and St Tropez.

Image:Rafferty’s recall Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto. Photo: Courtesy of © Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Baby Care> Baby Food> Baby Wet Meals & Others
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BEKO TECHNOLOGIES - They Set Standards in Compressed Air, with Expertise, Experience and Passion Since 1982, BEKO TECHNOLOGIES has stood for high-class, powerful and efficient compressed air and compressed gas technology. An experienced product and system provider of form-fit solutions for all stages of compressed-air processing between the compressor and the point of consumption: filtration, drying, processing, measurement and condensate treatment. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers ContiTech - High-Quality Hoses for the Food Industry With more than 100 years experience in the production of elastomer hoses and hose lines, ContiTech is one of the leading German manufacturers of high-quality hoses for the food industry. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Handtmann – Specialist for Portioning Technology Handtmann Maschinenfabrik has evolved into a world leader in the manufacture of vacuum filling machines and portioning systems. Specialisation and commitment to in-house design and technology has ensured a leading position for meanwhile over 60 years. A presence in over 100 countries all over the world is maintained through own branches or through agencies. A close dialogue with customers the world over is the source of product innovations and new application solutions, which stand for high efficiency, precision and reliability. Another key factor is the commitment to quality and technical excellence. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.