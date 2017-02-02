Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

JM Smucker to build $340m sandwiches facility in Colorado, US

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

American food firm J. M. Smucker Company has revealed its intentions to establish an additional sandwiches manufacturing plant in Colorado with a total possible investment of $340m.

The plant which will be located in Longmont near Denver will manufacture Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwich products and has been planned to be built in two phases spanning multiple years.

Construction of the Longmont sandwich plant is slated to kick off in spring 2017 with production scheduled to commence in 2019.

The J. M. Smucker Company president and CEO Mark Smucker said: "The Smucker's Uncrustables brand is one of our fastest growing brands, as consumers seek nutritious snacks and meal solutions for the whole family.

"This new plant to be built at the foot of the Rockies will ensure we can continue to meet increasing demand across the country.”

Phase one of the new project will use an initial investment of up to $200m for construction and operation related activities.

J. M. Smucker stated that there could be scope for additional investment of $140m for the plant expansion in phase two subject to product demand.

The Longmont sandwich factory will employ nearly 250 people after the completion of phase one and the headcount is expected to be doubled upon the completion of the second phase.

The plant will meet increasing demand for frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches under the Smucker's Uncrustables product range as per the food manufacturer.

It is also expected to complement a similar sandwich manufacturing plant in Scottsville, Kentucky, which has a daily production of about two million sandwiches.

However, construction of the new plant as per J. M. Smucker is subject to tax approval and business incentives and also the closing of the deal to acquire the real property on which it will be built.

Image: Smucker’s Uncrustables. Photo: courtesy of The J.M. Smucker Company.

