Smart Organic secures €2m loan from EBRBD

Bulgaria-based producer and distributor of organic products Smart Organic has secured a €2m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Smart Organic distributes organic foods and produces energy-boosting snacks such as protein bars. About 70% of its production is exported.

The food firm intends to organise its production, packaging and storage operations in one location to meet the increasing demand.

EBRD Bulgaria director Larisa Manastirli said: “With its energy-boosting, healthy snacks powering people in over 40 countries, Smart Organic has seen exceptional growth this year and is keen to expand further.

"Now that the company seeks to boost itself to meet growing demand, the EBRD is delighted to lend a hand. We hope that our investment will help Bulgarian energy bars conquer the world.”

The loan extended by the EBRD is part of Smart Organic's expansion programme valued €3.3m.

Smart Organic executive director Yani Dragov said: "Investing in the consolidation and extension of our production and administration is a step we had to take. Now we are confident that we can meet the growing demand we face.

"The quality of our products is another area that will see further improvement due to this investment.”

EBRD has invested approximately €600m in the Bulgarian economy in 2016. It plans to continue investing around €200m annually to meet the local economy demands.

To date, it has invested over €3.4bn in more than 230 projects in the country, with 80% of them going into the private sector.

Image: EBRBD grants €2m loan to Smart Organic. Photo: courtesy of EBRBD.