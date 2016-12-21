Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

Silver Fern Brand introduces new Cenavi chocolates

Published 21 December 2016

Silver Fern Brand has introduced Cenavi, its new chocolate line sweetened with the natural sweetener Kakato.

The first items available include 70% dark chocolate flats, chocolate-covered almonds and barks in three flavors such as Spicy Mango, Cranberry, Blueberry and Ginger, Hemp Seed and Toasted Coconut

“Since we are chocolate lovers ourselves, we set out to develop the healthiest chocolate available,” said Phil Cox, CEO and founder, Silver Fern Brand.

“Cenavi is the real thing, with the best, most flavorful cocoa beans from around the world, and it tastes like the real thing. And even better, because its ingredients include Kakato, high fiber and probiotics, you could literally lose weight while eating it. You will feel like you are cheating, but you aren’t.”

In addition to Kakato sweetener, a natural prebiotic fiber sweetener with 0 grams of sugar, Cenavi is an excellent source of Bacillus probiotics, which is known to create short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that supercharge the body’s metabolism.

It is a great companion for chocolate lovers following any diet plan, including the Silver Fern ELEVATED plan.

This is a free 7-step plan for boosting weight loss with the use of probiotics, high fiber, and low carbohydrates, developed in conjunction with microbiologist Kiran Krishnan.

Silver Fern  Brand launched in 2016 with a desire to change the world of health and nutrition, so it is changing foods, treats, snacks, desserts, supplements, and much more through creative innovation.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Confectionery

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Confectionery> Chocolate
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MSP Kofel – Analytical Accessories and Software Specialists MSP Kofel provides analytical scientists with software and databases for interpretation, confirmation and archival of spectra, chromatographic data, structures and chemical compound information. Suppliers AstaReal AB – Producer of Superior Natural Astaxanthin Health Products AstaReal AB is a world leader in research based natural astaxanthin health products that are marketed under the AstaREAL® brand. AstaREAL® natural astaxanthin is produced in Gustavsberg, Sweden. Suppliers Intertek - Food Safety Testing, Auditing and Certification Intertek is one of the world’s leading food safety testing, auditing and certification bodies. Our blend of expert analytical and advisory services helps our customers to achieve compliance and improve safety, quality and efficiency. Suppliers Dow Food Solutions We, at Dow Pharma & Food Solution, offer the right mix of ingredients and ingenuity to address demanding health and lifestyle requirements. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.