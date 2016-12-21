Silver Fern Brand introduces new Cenavi chocolates

Silver Fern Brand has introduced Cenavi, its new chocolate line sweetened with the natural sweetener Kakato.

The first items available include 70% dark chocolate flats, chocolate-covered almonds and barks in three flavors such as Spicy Mango, Cranberry, Blueberry and Ginger, Hemp Seed and Toasted Coconut

“Since we are chocolate lovers ourselves, we set out to develop the healthiest chocolate available,” said Phil Cox, CEO and founder, Silver Fern Brand.

“Cenavi is the real thing, with the best, most flavorful cocoa beans from around the world, and it tastes like the real thing. And even better, because its ingredients include Kakato, high fiber and probiotics, you could literally lose weight while eating it. You will feel like you are cheating, but you aren’t.”

In addition to Kakato sweetener, a natural prebiotic fiber sweetener with 0 grams of sugar, Cenavi is an excellent source of Bacillus probiotics, which is known to create short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that supercharge the body’s metabolism.

It is a great companion for chocolate lovers following any diet plan, including the Silver Fern ELEVATED plan.

This is a free 7-step plan for boosting weight loss with the use of probiotics, high fiber, and low carbohydrates, developed in conjunction with microbiologist Kiran Krishnan.

Silver Fern Brand launched in 2016 with a desire to change the world of health and nutrition, so it is changing foods, treats, snacks, desserts, supplements, and much more through creative innovation.

Source: Company Press Release