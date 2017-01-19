Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Shannon Johnson joins Pilot Flying J as vice president of food innovation

Published 19 January 2017

Pilot Flying J has named Shannon Johnson as vice president of food innovation.

"As Pilot Flying J embarks on a $485 million five-year modernization and expansion plan, a key component of the strategy includes our food offerings," saidKen Parent, Pilot Flying J president. "Shannon Johnson brings the experience and expertise needed to continue to enhance our restaurant partnerships as part of our food offerings, as well as our PJ Fresh fast-casual dining. Fresh, quick alternatives and homestyle meals are important to our guests, and we're committed to continuing to offer the best in quality and convenience."

Johnson is a new senior leadership team member responsible for the continuous development of the 
PJ Fresh Marketplace brand, as well as a variety of new and innovative food and beverage options for guests. In addition, Johnson will help Pilot Flying J continue to give consumers choices and best-in-class food options, as well as an extensive variety of beverage offerings along the interstate.

The company's proprietary PJ Fresh concept is based on the fast casual restaurant idea of delivering fresh-made food to consumers, offering a wide variety of delicious food options ranging from healthy green salads and fruit bowls to fresh made sandwiches, crispy chicken wings, hand-made tacos, meatloaf dinners, and roasted half-chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

When customers think about where they want to eat, Pilot Flying J wants to give them options. From 
PJ Fresh to Subway, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Cinnabon, and the many other fast-dining options it offers, consumers have many choices to meet their variety of preferences.

Johnson's experience includes serving as chief food innovation officer for KFC, and product innovation director at McDonald's U.S.A. Most recently he served as director of the Michael P. Hennen Hospitality & Culinary Center at Chattanooga State Community College.

Johnson attended Beringer Vineyards School for American Chefs and received his culinary arts degree from Johnson and Wales in Providence, R.I. A certified executive chef by the American Culinary Federation, he also holds a Level 1 Sommelier Certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers.



Source: Company Press Release

