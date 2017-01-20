Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada

FBR Staff Writer Published 20 January 2017

Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins.

Construction of the pea processing plant is likely to begin in the second half of the year, subject to the recipient of relevant permits.

The pea-protein processing facility which will come up in Portage la Prairie is touted by the French global company as the one of world's largest pea protein processing facilities in the food, nutrition and health industry.

Roquette CEO Jean-Marc Gilson said: “This investment confirms our commitment to the highly promising pea protein market. We have been a pioneer in plant-based protein specialties with more than 40 years’ experience in research and production.

“This new site, together with our existing plant in France, confirms Roquette as the long-term leader in the plant protein specialties market worldwide, and it is a great example of how we are helping to meet customer and consumer expectations for innovative and sustainable plant-based solutions.”

Once completed, the facility is expected to have about 150 employees, mostly from the local community and with an estimated annual payroll of about $9m. Production at the Portage la Prairie pea processing factory is slated to commence in 2019.

According to the Manitoba government, the project construction will see nearly 350 full-time jobs during its two-year design and construction phase.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said: “This new facility will create jobs and establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers while benefiting our province’s economy for decades to come.  It also demonstrates to Canada and to the world that our province is open for business and ready to compete for investments in agricultural production and innovation.”

Headquartered in France, Roquette stated that the new site is strategically located in Canada, as the country is the largest producer of peas in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the total global production.

Image: Roquette will build a pea-protein processing facility in Manitoba. Photo: courtesy of Roquette.

