Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Food | Baby Food | News Listing
News

Reckitt Benckiser to acquire Mead Johnson for $16.6bn

FBR Staff Writer Published 10 February 2017

Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to acquire US based infant formula manufacturer and Enfa brand owner Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6bn.

Mead Johnson has accepted the British consumer goods maker’s offer for $90 per share in cash which will help Reckitt Benckiser in consumer health segment.

The deal value will go up to $17.9bn after taking Mead Johnson’s net debt into account.

Reckitt Benckiser expects its revenues in the consumer health sector to surge by nearly 90% after combining the infant and children’s nutrition business of Mead Johnson.

The US company’s infant formula sold globally under the Enfa brand is set to become RB’s biggest Powerbrand.

The Enfa family of brands, which accounted to nearly 80% of Mead Johnson’s net sales in 2015, also includes Enfamil infant formula.

Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor said: “The acquisition of Mead Johnson is a significant step forward in RB’s journey as a leader in consumer health. With the Enfa family of brands, the world’s leading franchise in infant and children’s nutrition, we will provide families with vital nutritional support.

“This is a natural extension to RB’s consumer health portfolio of Powerbrands which are already trusted by millions of mothers, reinforcing the importance of health and hygiene for their families.”

Mead Johnson’s acquisition is expected to complement the geographic presence of Reckitt Benckiser, growing its developing markets scale by nearly 65%.

China is likely to be the key geography among developing markets which account for nearly 40% of the sales of the combined entity after the merger.

Further, the merger is to accelerate Mead Johnson’s foray into new markets by leveraging on the retail scale and whitespace expertise of its new parent company.

Mead Johnson board chairman James Cornelius said: “First and foremost, this transaction provides tremendous value to Mead Johnson Nutrition stockholders.

“Additionally, relative to the future growth and development of the Mead Johnson business, Reckitt Benckiser – with its strong financial base, broad global footprint, consumer branding expertise and dynamic business model – is an ideal partner.”

While the boards of the two companies have approved the merger deal, it awaits approval from their shareholders. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Baby Food

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Baby Care> Baby Food
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Muskita Aluminium Industries - Aluminium Pallets Ideal for HACCP Environments Made with high grade 100% recyclable aluminium, our pallets are ideal for HACCP enviroments and TÜV certified. They offer unlimited service time, high residual value and extreme durability. Suppliers HBM - Industrial Weighing Technology for the Food Industry Competitive standard products and innovative high-end solutions - the weighing technology product range offered by HBM is unique. You profit twice as a customer: solutions perfectly tailored to your requirements combined with optimum quality. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Russell Finex - Innovative and Cost-Effective Separation Solutions Russell Finex is a global leader in fine mesh separation, supplying the widest range of high quality separation solutions available on the market. Through assessing your manufacturing strategy and application requirements alongside utilising the latest and most relevant technology, Russell Finex is able to provide innovative and cost-effective separation solutions for almost any application. Suppliers Intertek - Food Safety Testing, Auditing and Certification Intertek is one of the world’s leading food safety testing, auditing and certification bodies. Our blend of expert analytical and advisory services helps our customers to achieve compliance and improve safety, quality and efficiency. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.