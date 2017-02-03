Reckitt Benckiser in talks to acquire Mead Johnson for $16.7bn

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) has announced that it is in advanced talks to acquire infant nutrition products manufacturer Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.7bn.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent media speculation regarding a possible transaction involving Mead Johnson.

Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement: “RB confirms that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire each Mead Johnson share for $90 in cash, valuing Mead Johnson’s entire share capital at approximately $16.7bn.”

“The parties are presently engaged in a period of due diligence and contract discussion.”

The company expects to finance the possible deal through a combination of cash and debt.

However, there is no guarantee of that any transaction will ultimately be agreed, it said.

Mead Johnson also confirmed that it s in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal.

The company said that “it does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a formal agreement has been reached or discussions have been terminated.”

With a presence in over 50 markets worldwide, Mead Johnson develops, manufactures, markets and distributes more than 70 products.

In March last year, it launched Enfinitas, a new product line in China. Enfinitas contains Lactoferrin and Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM) - both of which are naturally present in breast milk.

The contents are believed to provide functional and structural benefits to infants. These components, along with the company's gold standard level of DHA, claimed to support infant brain development, immune system function and digestive health.

Image: Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition Institute- Evansville, Indiana. Photo courtesy of Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.