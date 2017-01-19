Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Food Technology
News

Ready Pac Foods launches new limited edition Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl

Published 19 January 2017

Ready Pac Foods has launched its latest seasonal creation Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl single serve salad, following the successful holiday launch of its limited edition Pumpkin Spice Bistro Bowl.

Following the successful holiday launch of its Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Bistro Bowl, Ready Pac Foods announced today the launch of its latest seasonal creation, Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl single serve salad.

Ready Pac Foods first introduced their Limited Edition single-serve salad line in 2016 to provide consumers with fresh peak of season ingredients

"We pride ourselves with being first to market with the latest innovations in fresh foods – part of a long history of innovation here at Ready Pac Foods," said Tristan Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer, Ready Pac Foods.  

"Consumers look to us for increased variety through seasonal and indulgent flavors and our Limited Edition offerings are able to fulfill that need."

The recipe for the Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl was inspired by what Good Housekeeping cited as Ina Garten's most popular Food Network recipe ever – her Balsamic Roasted Beet Salad.

The new Bistro Bowl offering blends arugula and baby greens, fire roasted beets, feta cheese, candied walnuts and dates, and is punctuated with a red wine shallot vinaigrette.  Consumers can find the new single serve salad at major retailers and grocery chains nationwide and online.

The new product will be a featured item at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco January 22-24, 2017. The Ready Pac Foods Team will be sampling the delicious recipe at booth #5163 in the South Hall.

Home of the original Bistro Bowl® complete meal salad, Southern California-based Ready Pac Foods has been giving people the freedom to eat healthier for nearly 50 years as a premier producer of convenience fresh foods and fresh cut produce.

With processing facilities throughout the United States, Ready Pac Foods manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts® and elevAte™ brands.



Source: Company Press Release

