Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Food | Prepared Meals | News Listing
News

P.F. Chang's Home Menu launches new Asian-inspired appetizers and family-size skillet meals

Published 13 January 2017

P.F. Chang's Home Menu is introducing new savory chicken and pork dumplings and the first family-size skillet meals, just in time for Chinese new year.

Inspired by traditional Chinese dumplings, P.F. Chang's Home Menu Signature Pork & Chicken Dumplings are made with quality ingredients and authentic, made-from-scratch sauces.

The dumplings offer a high meat-to-vegetable ratio and complement the rich flavor of P.F. Chang's Home Menu skillet meals.

Additionally, the Chicken Fried Rice and Orange Chicken skillet meals are now available in family size, making it even more convenient to stir up P.F. Chang's at home.

"Families increasingly crave bold flavors, fresh-tasting ingredients and convenience when eating at home, and our new offerings provide more options to create a complete Asian meal in less than 12 minutes," said Derek Wong, brand manager, P.F. Chang's Home Menu.

"As with all P.F. Chang's Home Menu recipes, the new meals are inspired by the P.F. Chang's brand and were co-developed with restaurant co-founder Philip Chiang to bring authenticity and accessibility to the classic recipes."

To launch these new items and celebrate the Chinese New Year, Inaba, whose mother is Chinese, will draw upon her Asian ancestry to share tips for hosting an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration from the comfort of home.

 Her tips include everything from preparing a family-style feast – the traditional way of enjoying Chinese food – to serving symbolic foods and decorating with red and gold – colors that hold significant meaning in Chinese culture. 

"I have many wonderful memories of celebrating Chinese New Year as a child, so for me, it's important to both incorporate my Chinese heritage into my adult life and share my culture with others," said Inaba.

"One of my favorite ways to do this is by celebrating the Chinese New Year with a traditional dinner party. It's a great way for anyone – even those who aren't Chinese – to start the Year of the Rooster with intentions for luck, prosperity and abundance – all while enjoying delicious food with their family and friends."

Stir things up with friends and family by serving P.F. Chang's Home Menu's restaurant-quality cuisine at Chinese New Year dinner parties and all year long.

Conagra Brands, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Prepared Meals

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Prepared Meals
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BINDER - Leading Specialist for Environmental Simulation Binder offers a comprehensive product range including environmental simulation chambers, constant climate chambers with or without illumination, microbiological incubators as well as CO2 incubators and equipment for controlled preservation like ultra-low | temperature freezers for scientific and industrial applications. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers H. N. Fusgaard - Flavourings and Additives for the Food Industry H. N. Fusgaard is a privately owned company located in Rødovre, a suburb of Copenhagen. The company has more than 100 years of experience behind it in serving the food industry with ingredients giving taste and colour to food products in many countries. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers NHP Electrical Engineering Products - Motor Control and Drives, Power Distribution and Automation Systems NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd specialises in motor control and drives, power distribution and automation systems. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers TITAN ArcticStore - Portable Cold-Storage Units TITAN ArcticStore specialises in the sale and hire of portable cold storage units. We deliver temperature-controlled storage solutions to your site from our network of depots across Europe, the Middle East and the US. Modern, efficient and clean, our refrigerated containers are at the cutting-edge of technology. We combine exceptional service with competitive rates. Marketing & Regulatory > Supply Chain > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.