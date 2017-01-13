P.F. Chang's Home Menu launches new Asian-inspired appetizers and family-size skillet meals

P.F. Chang's Home Menu is introducing new savory chicken and pork dumplings and the first family-size skillet meals, just in time for Chinese new year.

Inspired by traditional Chinese dumplings, P.F. Chang's Home Menu Signature Pork & Chicken Dumplings are made with quality ingredients and authentic, made-from-scratch sauces.

The dumplings offer a high meat-to-vegetable ratio and complement the rich flavor of P.F. Chang's Home Menu skillet meals.

Additionally, the Chicken Fried Rice and Orange Chicken skillet meals are now available in family size, making it even more convenient to stir up P.F. Chang's at home.

"Families increasingly crave bold flavors, fresh-tasting ingredients and convenience when eating at home, and our new offerings provide more options to create a complete Asian meal in less than 12 minutes," said Derek Wong, brand manager, P.F. Chang's Home Menu.

"As with all P.F. Chang's Home Menu recipes, the new meals are inspired by the P.F. Chang's brand and were co-developed with restaurant co-founder Philip Chiang to bring authenticity and accessibility to the classic recipes."

To launch these new items and celebrate the Chinese New Year, Inaba, whose mother is Chinese, will draw upon her Asian ancestry to share tips for hosting an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration from the comfort of home.

Her tips include everything from preparing a family-style feast – the traditional way of enjoying Chinese food – to serving symbolic foods and decorating with red and gold – colors that hold significant meaning in Chinese culture.

"I have many wonderful memories of celebrating Chinese New Year as a child, so for me, it's important to both incorporate my Chinese heritage into my adult life and share my culture with others," said Inaba.

"One of my favorite ways to do this is by celebrating the Chinese New Year with a traditional dinner party. It's a great way for anyone – even those who aren't Chinese – to start the Year of the Rooster with intentions for luck, prosperity and abundance – all while enjoying delicious food with their family and friends."

Stir things up with friends and family by serving P.F. Chang's Home Menu's restaurant-quality cuisine at Chinese New Year dinner parties and all year long.

Conagra Brands, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation.

Source: Company Press Release