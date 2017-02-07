Patanjali to break ground on $90m food processing plant in Madhya Pradesh, India

Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev founded Patanjali Ayurveda will break ground for a new food processing plant in Madhya Pradesh state in India.

The food factory which will come up at Pithampur is likely to see an investment of INR6bn ($90m), reported The Times of India.

Patanjali Ayurveda has been allotted a land of 40 acre in the town for the plant by the state industry department.

Audhyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (AKVN) managing director Kumar Purushottam was quoted by the publication as saying that the Patanjali food plant is expected to employ around 1,000 people in various categories. Purushottam added that the operation at the food facility is likely to be in a phased manner.

AKVN is the state’s industrial promotion vehicle which is said to have received more than 100 proposals for industrial investments in the region across various sectors during the recently held Global Investors’ Summit.

The region where the new Patanjali food plant is coming up is ideal for establishing food processing industry, as it supports easy availability of raw materials and agricultural produce, according to Industry department sources.

In another Indian state in Uttar Pradesh, Patanjali Ayurveda got the approval from the state government in November last year to establish a food park in Greater Noida on a 450-acre land on the Yamuna Expressway at an investment of INR20bn ($300m), reported The Economic Times.

The Patanjali project in Greater Noida will feature an agro-processing facility to be built with an investment of INR15bn ($220m).

About 10,000 direct jobs are expected to be created by the facility which is to produce all major products of the Patanjali group. Apart from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the Haridwar-headquartered FMCG company is also looking to establish facilities in Assam, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir among other states in India.