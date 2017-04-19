Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Papa John’s introduces gluten-free pizza crust made with ancient grains

Published 19 April 2017

Pizza delivery firm Papa John’s International has unveiled gluten-free crust made with ancient grains.

Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust is made with Ancient Grains, specifically sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa, and is currently being tested in Papa John’s locations across Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville.

The new, never frozen Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains, showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to have the highest quality ingredients among national pizza brands. The Papa John’s R&D team spent more than a year to develop the product with the goal of offering pizza fans a better tasting Gluten-Free pizza crust.

Sean Muldoon, Chief Ingredient Officer at Papa John’s said: “This is something we’ve heard from our customers for some time, but we were never satisfied with the flavor profile of the gluten-free crusts options we tasted—that is until now.

“At Papa John’s, we listen to our customers, and not only do they want to know where their food comes from but they are also concerned about what goes into their food. Or in this case, what is not included in their food: gluten.”

Papa John’s goal was to create a crust with some added benefits that stood out from the competition including a heartier flavor. Ancient Grains add a more robust texture and flavor to the Gluten-Free crust. In addition to the taste, the Ancient Grains are naturally gluten-free and higher in protein and fiber than other grains.

From an operations standpoint, Papa John’s employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, and while the Ancient Grains gluten-free crust is prepared in a separate, gluten-free facility before being shipped to stores, it is possible that a pizza with gluten-free crust could be exposed to gluten during the in-store, pizza-making process.

Therefore, the brand does not recommend its Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances.

With the introduction of Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains, and the recent announcement of the organic ingredients pilot program, the pizza maker continues to find new and exciting ways to expand and deliver on its BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise.

Papa John’s is the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of the following ingredients across its entire food menu:

Preservatives BHA and BHT

Flavor enhancer MSG

Cellulose and partially hydrogenated oils

Artificial flavors and synthetic colors

High fructose corn syrup

In 2016, the brand announced the elimination of artificial flavors and synthetic colors across its entire food menu.

Last summer, the pizza brand also fully transitioned the chicken used in grilled chicken pizza toppings and poppers to be fed on a vegetarian diet and raised without human or animal antibiotics, and went completely cage-free with its eggs.

Pizza lovers in LA, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville can try a small, two-topping pizza on Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains for just $9.99.



Source: Company Press Release

