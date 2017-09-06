Pacific Foods adds cashew non-dairy to existing shelf-stable dairy alternatives

Natural and organic food products developer Pacific Foods is adding cashew non-dairy to its lineup of plant-based alternatives.

Made with Organic and Fair Trade Certified cashews, the four flavors stand out as some of the only ethically sourced cashew products on the market.

Increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of nuts and adoption of plant-based diets are driving demand for cashews and related products, yet very few companies consider the often harsh realities of farming and processing.

Pacific sources cashews only from suppliers that follow rigorous social, environmental and economic standards that guarantee safe, healthy working conditions, a cause that matters to sixty-one percent of Americans.

“Our fans are careful about what they buy and the impact it has on personal and planetary health,” said Kari Davis, assistant brand manager for Pacific Foods. “As a manufacturer, we’re always aiming to provide great tasting, nourishing products made with organic and ethically sourced ingredients that consumers can believe in.”

A Dairy-Free Cooking & Baking Powerhouse

Light and refreshing, Cashew Non-Dairy Beverage has only 50-70 calories per serving depending on flavor. Its mild and creamy taste closely resembles low-fat dairy milk, making it highly drinkable and recipe ready. Cashew Non-Dairy blends easily in dairy-free baking and cooking applications; it’s perfect for rich and creamy mashed potatoes, savory sauces, tender muffins and much more. Pacific’s downloadable Non-Dairy Made Easy Guide offers helpful usage tips and suggestions.

Cashew Non-Dairy Beverages are available in four carrageenan-free flavors – Original, Original Unsweetened, Vanilla and Vanilla Unsweetened – joining Pacific’s extensive line up of non-dairy beverages which includes: Almond, Hemp, Coconut, Hazelnut, Soy, Rice and Oat. All of the new Cashew beverages are gluten-free, soy-free, vegan and packaged in convenient, BPA-free, shelf-stable cartons. The new line hits shelves at natural food stores and conventional grocers nationwide this fall at a suggested retail price of $3.99 - $4.99 for 32 ounces.

Source: Company Press Release