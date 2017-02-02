Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Nestle USA to move key units and bring 300 jobs to Solon, Ohio

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

Nestle USA will shift its Technical & Production unit as well as all its Supply Chain teams to its multi-functional campus in Ohio at Solon where 300 jobs are expected to be created as a result.

The food and drinks giant’s decision will bring the key functions of its organization closer to its factories with a majority of them located in the eastern part of the US.

The 60-acre campus at Solon was set up as the Center of Excellence for the company’s frozen and chilled foods segments.

Besides, the campus also houses various other businesses and operations of Nestle while employing over 2,000 people.

Nestlé USA chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood said: “We’re experiencing one of the most profound shifts in how people eat, shop and engage with brands right now. To address the ever-changing landscape, we’re striving to make our products healthier and tastier, using unmatched R&D capability, nutrition science and passion for quality in everything we do.

“The moves announced today are designed to allow us to work even smarter, fueling growth for our bright future, and we’re pleased to continue that growth and investment here in Ohio and in Solon, where both Governor John Kasich and Mayor Susan Drucker have welcomed our efforts.”

Nestle is carrying out a major overhaul of its Harper Road Building in Solon to accommodate the incoming functional units. It will also incorporate the company’s Global Workplace Standard which has been put in to effect in its Milan, Warsaw and Copenhagen offices.

The renovation work will be completed in spring this year and will see a new smart office come up near the company’s frozen meals production plant.

Image: A selection of well-known Nestlé USA brands. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

