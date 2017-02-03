Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Nestle to expand Wisconsin manufacturing facility in US

FBR Staff Writer Published 03 February 2017

Food and nutrition giant Nestle plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, US with an undisclosed investment.

The expansion of its plant located at Eau Claire is to cater to the increasing requirement for infant formulas, nutritional drinks and medical nutrition products.

According to Nestle, the investment will be used for boosting its manufacturing capacity and streamline plant assets to continue to meet the nutritional requirements of US consumers of all ages.

Nestle vice president and technical and production head Bruno Malgrange said: “We are proud to continue our investment in American communities through the expansion of our plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The community and our workforce have been an important part of our success for many years, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Through the expansion project, Nestle expects to grow its production capacity to approximately 120,000 tons from the existing 100,000 tons.

Nestle’s expansion project in Eau Claire is expected to open up additional job opportunities at the facility.

Presently, its Wisconsin factories manufacture over 200 products that include Gerber Good Start and other infant formulas, Peptamen and other medical nutrition products, as well as Boost among other nutritional drinks.

Apart from the Wisconsin plant expansion, Nestle made two other significant announcements this week. It stated that will move its Technical & Production unit and all its Supply Chain teams to its Solon location in Ohio which houses multiple functions.

Nestle further stated that the shift to Solon would create 300 new jobs at the location. Apart from that Nestle USA had announced that it would move its corporate headquarters to Arlington County, Virginia later this year.

