Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Prepared Meals | Ready Meals | News Listing
News

Nestle to buy plant-based protein firm Sweet Earth

FBR Staff Writer Published 11 September 2017

Nestlé has agreed to purchase US-based Sweet Earth to enter plant-based protein market.

Sweet Earth produces products ranging in plant-based proteins like wheat-based seitan, tofu as wells as legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and beans.

The food company focuses majorly in three core platforms which include entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, known as Righteous Meats.

With this transaction, Nestlé is seeking to focus on building its portfolio in the line of vegetarian and flexitarian choices and anticipates reaching $5bn across the world by 2020.

As per the deal, co-founders Kelly and Brian Swette will continue to operate Sweet Earth independently with support from Nestlé USA’s food division.

Founded in 2011, Sweet Earth supplies a range of products such as frozen meals, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and chilled plant-based burgers and proteins across 10,000 stores including independent natural grocers, Whole Foods, Target, Kroger and Walmart.

Nestlé USA chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood said: “In the United States, we’re experiencing a consumer shift toward plant-based proteins.

“In fact, as many as 50 percent of consumers now are seeking more plant-based foods in their diet and 40 percent are open to reducing their traditional meat consumption.”

In June, Nestlé has acquired a minority stake in Freshly, a supplier of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) healthy prepared meals.

Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton has joined Freshly's board of directors, as a part of the transaction.

Nestle offers a range of products related to food and beverage sectors. The company manages a workforce of around 51,000 employees across the US.

Image: Nestlé to acuire Sweet Earth. Photo: Courtesy of © 2017 Nestlé.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Prepared Meals> Ready Meals

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Prepared Meals> Ready Meals
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

FOSS - Analytical Instrument Developer and Producer FOSS develops and produces analytical instruments that improve our customer's production efficiency, product quality and profitability. Suppliers HunterLab – Colour Measurement Services & Colorimetry Products for Quality Control When your customers expect - and demand - colour consistency and accuracy, when colour is a critical indicator of product quality or process control, when your reputation depends on the colour quality of your product, you can trust HunterLab to provide the best, truest colorimetry products in the world. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Tharos Ltd - On-Site Krill and Marine Consulting Tharos specialises in krill and marine business consulting and logistics. If you develop marine-based products, we have the resources you need. Suppliers Ingredia Functional - Dairy Substitute and Dairy Ingredient Solutions Ingredia Functional supplies dairy proteins and functional systems to meet the formulation and production needs of the food industry worldwide. Ingredia Functional works alongside its customers to increase the performance value of their dairy products, and supports them in their quest to capture new markets, such as lactose intolerant consumers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.