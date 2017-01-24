Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Morinaga America launches Hi-Chew Sours Sticks

Published 24 January 2017

Morinaga America has launched Hi-Chew Sours Sticks, the newest additions to the Hi-Chew lineup.

The sensationally chewy, long-time #1 soft candy in Japan gets a sour citrus twist in the new individual Grapefruit, Lemon and Lime sticks.

Since Hi-Chew entered the U.S. market, sales have increased five-fold in the last five years, a testament to the passion for the understatedly cool candy. In February 2016, Hi-Chew introduced the Hi-Chew Sours Citrus Mix bag -- it was met with tremendous excitement and outperformed competitor brands.

Due to the enthusiastic response from fans and the growing popularity of the Sours, Hi-Chew is expanding the offering by releasing the popular sour flavors in individual sticks.

The flavors are reflected in the bright exterior colors of each candy piece—an inside-out version of the classic Hi-Chew to differentiate the citrus flavors.

Each stick includes seven individually wrapped chews that pack a blast of citrus fruit flavor and natural sour taste.  This tasty treat is gluten-free, nut-free, and made with real fruit juices and purees.

Grapefruit is a common flavor in Japanese candies. The fresh, zesty flavors of this citrus fruit are showcased in this new stick, just like taking a bite out of a juicy grapefruit.

Lemonade is a classic American beverage and a refreshing treat on a bright, summer day. The Lemon Sours Stick is the perfect candy to dream of warmer days, reminiscent of the tangy and sweet flavors of lemonade.

The juice of a lime is a vital ingredient in many recipes, but this lime flavor can be enjoyed on its own. The tart, citrus notes bring full flavor to this bite-sized candy.

"We're happy to bring Hi-Chew Sours Sticks to the U.S. market following the incredible success of the sour flavors," said Mr. Norio Otsuki, Chief Operating Officer of Morinaga America, Inc.

Making waves in the U.S. with its fruity, true-to-flavor taste and smooth, chewy texture, Hi-Chew has grown an incredible fan base with a passion for the "can't-get-enough" chewy candy. With its growing popularity within the U.S. market, Hi-Chew is planning on launching more exciting flavors throughout the year.

The history of Hi-Chew stretches back over a century, when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. 

Hi-Chew has long been the #1 soft candy in Japan, and in recent years, has also become a hit in the rest of Asia and America, especially among the young.  In the U.S., original Hi-Chew is offered in Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Cherry, Banana, and Melon. 

The Hi-Chew Sours come in Lemon, Lime and Grapefruit. Hi-Chew Bites are offered in Grape, Strawberry, Mango, and Orange and made with real fruit juice blended into the chewy candy, which is 100% free cholesterol or artificial colors.



Source: Company Press Release

