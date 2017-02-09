Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Meat processor HKScan’s restructuring plan to impact 150 jobs

FBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2017

Nordic meat processing company HKScan has revealed its intentions to review its operating model which is expected to impact around 150 jobs.

The Finland based company has also renewed its group leadership team for a turnaround in its fortunes following what it calls a dissatisfactory result in the year 2016.

A statement released by HKScan read: “The potential impacts on personnel of the planned operating model renewal and planned efficiency upgrades will be assessed in Group-wide statutory negotiations that will be carried out in compliance with procedures legally stipulated in each country.

“The statutory negotiations will concern white-collar personnel, senior white-collar personnel and management in all HKScan countries. The negotiations will not affect blue-collar production personnel.”

HKScan has stated that the partial re-organization of its group operations is to enhance its profitability and competitiveness as well as to gain profitable growth in both domestic and export markets.

The review is expected to renew the group’s offering with a more precise focus on customers and consumers as well as to boost its meat value chain’s efficiency and transparency. Besides, it is also to raise the productivity levels of its internal functions.

HKScan’s president and CEO Jari Latvanen will lead the review with cooperation from the group’s leadership team. The new operating model is expected to come through during H1 2017.

The Nordic meat company sells and markets pork, poultry, lamb and beef products along with convenience foods and processed meats under various brand names. In 2015, the company had recorded sales revenue of nearly €1.9bn while claiming to employ around 7,400 people with exports in about 50 countries.

The company’s revenue dropped to €1.87bn in 2016 prompting the group to review its overall operations.

