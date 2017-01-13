Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Lundberg Family Farms to launch new Thai Hom Mali Rice in US

Published 13 January 2017

Lundberg Family Farms has partnered with a trusted network of Thai rice farmers to launch Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice in the US.

As a leader in sustainable farming practices, Lundberg Family Farms is proud to work with Thai Organic & Fairtrade Agriculture Group and partner with hand-selected, small, remote farming communities in Thailand.

This unique partnership allows for the preservation of farming methods while making the fragrant grain available to American consumers.

The introduction of this Fair Trade product enables consumers to support Lundberg’s mission of nourishing, conserving and innovating for a healthier world – all while adding a convenient, organic product to their cooking routine.

“Our mission at Lundberg inspires us to create a healthier world and our partnership with Thai farmers enables us to be an active participant in expanding organic farming to global communities,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms.

“This is a unique product that cannot be grown in California, and we’re thrilled that we can bring a delicious, easy-to-prepare product to consumers while simultaneously promoting the tenants of organic farming.”

As part of the partnership with farmers, rice is grown in the Mekong River Valley of the Amnat Charoen Provence of Thailand, near the Laotian border.

Sale of the product in the US benefits the farmers’ local economy by providing a sustainable, Fair Trade price for their crop and providing additional resources to help them continue improving growing practices and infrastructure.

Lundberg Family Farms’ Thai Hom Mali rice features an aromatic fragrance, slightly sweet flavor and softer, fluffier texture unique to rice grown in Thailand. The rice is available in four, pre-cooked microwavable pouch offerings: white, red, red & white blend and brown.

All varieties are Certified Organic, Fair Trade, Non GMO verified, Gluten-Free and Vegan. Brown Jasmine and Red Jasmine varieties offer 54g of whole grain per serving, while the Red & White blend offers 11g per serving.

With its unique taste and convenient preparation – heat and eat, ready in 90 seconds – Thai Hom Mali rice is an easy addition or base grain for any meal. (SRP: $3.29)



Source: Company Press Release

