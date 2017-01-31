Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts showcases heart-shaped Valentine’s Day doughnuts

Published 31 January 2017

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is launching a line of heart-shaped doughnuts, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Red Happy Heart Doughnut, Pink Happy Heart Doughnut, and the Sprinkled Heart Doughnut are available at participating shops in the US and Canada now through Feb. 14.

“We are always searching for little ways to help our guests spread joy in their own lives,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our Valentine’s Day doughnuts are made with love, and are the perfect treat to share with family and friends this Valentine’s Day.”

The Red Happy Heart Doughnut and Pink Happy Heart Doughnut are both heart-shaped and Kreme-filled.

The Red Happy Heart Doughnut is finished off with red icing, a hand-decorated chocolate smile, and candy eyes. The Pink Happy Heart Doughnut features strawberry flavored icing, a cheeky chocolate smile and candy hearts and eyes.

The Sprinkled Heart Doughnut is dipped in white icing before being topped off with festive Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme products can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S.



Source: Company Press Release

