J&J Snack Foods launches Pillsbury Churro Bites

J&J Snack Foods has strengthened its partnership with General Mills by launching Pillsbury Churro Bites.

The bite-sized, traditionally Spanish treats, combined with a household name like Pillsbury are sure to cause a stir in the mainstream retail industry.

Often referred to as Spanish donuts, churros are now a popular dessert mention, with growth of nearly 30 percent on restaurant menus since 2012. For consumers looking to enjoy churros at home, Pillsbury Churro Bites are the perfect versatile dessert for anytime of day.

Served up with a cinnamon sugar topping, these delicious, authentic, pastry snacks make any occasion special. Each 8 oz. retail package provides 20 bites ready for consumers to simply heat and eat. These delicious bites will be sold at retailers nationwide in frozen dessert sections. In time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a 1 lb., 4.25 oz. club pack is available nationally in a leading club warehouse store.

"Pillsbury Churro Bites are a fun, innovative and exciting snack to add to the J&J Snack Foods portfolio. The product is convenient, shareable and enjoyable for all," says Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Davis. "They are ready in minutes, giving a warm and delicious flavor to every bite."

Source: Company Press Release