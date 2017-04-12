Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | News
News

J&J Snack Foods launches Pillsbury Churro Bites

Published 12 April 2017

J&J Snack Foods has strengthened its partnership with General Mills by launching Pillsbury Churro Bites.

The bite-sized, traditionally Spanish treats, combined with a household name like Pillsbury are sure to cause a stir in the mainstream retail industry.

Often referred to as Spanish donuts, churros are now a popular dessert mention, with growth of nearly 30 percent on restaurant menus since 2012. For consumers looking to enjoy churros at home, Pillsbury Churro Bites are the perfect versatile dessert for anytime of day.

Served up with a cinnamon sugar topping, these delicious, authentic, pastry snacks make any occasion special. Each 8 oz. retail package provides 20 bites ready for consumers to simply heat and eat.  These delicious bites will be sold at retailers nationwide in frozen dessert sections. In time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a 1 lb., 4.25 oz. club pack is available nationally in a leading club warehouse store.

"Pillsbury Churro Bites are a fun, innovative and exciting snack to add to the J&J Snack Foods portfolio. The product is convenient, shareable and enjoyable for all," says Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Davis. "They are ready in minutes, giving a warm and delicious flavor to every bite."  



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Savory Snacks

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Savory Snacks
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Suppliers Hygiena International - Simple Rapid Test Systems to Verify Hygiene, Quality and Food Safety Hygiena International is a life science company specialising in ATP bioluminescence to provide simple rapid test systems to verify hygiene, quality and food safety. Suppliers Ingredients industry data and market research Canadean Ingredients is the most comprehensive source of information on ingredient industry worldwide. Find data on finance, key persons and manufacturing sites. Ingredient Profiles, the most comprehensive ingredient database worldwide contains granular information on all food ingredient product ranges. Suppliers Reepack - Manufacturers of Food Packaging Machinery Reepack manufactures food packaging systems for the food industry. Our packaging models include manual, semi-automatic and completely automatic. Food Technology > Packaging > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.