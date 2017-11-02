Confectionery firm Hershey unveils new flavor

Chocolates and other snacks manufacturer The Hershey Company announced the new Hershey’s Gold bar, which features peanuts, pretzels and caramelized crème.

The bars are topped off with a creamy and crunchy finish.

A standard size 1.4-oz of the new product named as Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme Peanuts & Pretzels will be priced at $0.99 while a king size 2.5-oz will have a selling cost of $1.69.

Hershey’s Gold joins the Milk chocolate flavor, the Dark chocolate flavor and the White Crème flavor.

The Hershey Company Hershey’s Franchise senior director/general manager Melinda Lewis said: “The buttery, sweet taste of Hershey’s Gold bars provides an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy our brand.

“We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste. The launch of Hershey’s Gold will introduce Americans to a new flavor and a new experience unlike any others before.”

Hershey’s says that the development of Hershey’s Gold comes about from consumer demand for new ways to experience the chocolate bar brand.

It also said that trends had shown the growing popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy by citing the Research & Markets Report, “Confectionery Market in the US 2017-2021”.

Hershey’s says that it has understood that consumers prefer a complex combination of ingredients and had come up with a unique variation of sweet and salty, crunchy and creamy in the Hershey’s Gold bars.

Image: Product image of the new Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme Peanuts & Pretzels. Photo: courtesy of The Hershey Company.