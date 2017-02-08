Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Häagen-Dazs unveils new TRIO collection

Published 08 February 2017

The Häagen-Dazs brand is revealing its newest collection, TRIO, which includes four flavors.

Layers of three indulgent flavors come together in each variety of TRIO: two unique flavors of Häagen-Dazs ice cream woven with crispy layers of Belgian chocolate.

Every spoonful offers layer upon layer of exciting flavor and texture combinations, pairing the snap of fine Belgian chocolate with the smooth, rich ice cream texture for which the brand is known.  

"We're always thinking about ways to innovate while remaining true to our core values, which include creating perfect flavors using the highest-quality ingredients. We have found more diverse flavor profiles and textures create a more indulgent experience," shared Kerry Hopkins, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager. "TRIO takes a classic indulgence to the next level by offering layers of texture that are completely new to the ice cream category."

The new Häagen-Dazs TRIO collection includes four flavors:

Coffee Vanilla Chocolate: Three classic flavors come together as a tribute to the Häagen-Dazs brand's first, and most cherished flavors. Layers of signature vanilla and coffee ice creams are woven between layers of crispy Belgian milk chocolate.

Triple Chocolate: The ultimate chocolate triple threat: rich, creamy white chocolate and milk chocolate ice creams made from the finest cocoa and rich, sweet cream paired with crispy Belgian dark chocolate layers.

Vanilla Blackberry Chocolate: The introduction of blackberry ice cream to the brand's repertoire is perfectly united with signature vanilla and layers of crispy Belgian dark chocolate.

Salted Caramel Chocolate: Decadent salted caramel and chocolate ice creams pair perfectly with layers of crispy Belgian milk chocolate.

The Häagen-Dazs TRIO collection is rolling out to national freezer aisles now and will be widely available by April 2017. All flavors are available in 14 oz. cartons at a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Ice cream lovers can also look for four other new flavor additions to the Häagen-Dazs lineup (Peanut Butter Salted Fudge, Espresso Chocolate Cookie Crumble, Toasted Coconut Caramel and Bourbon Praline Pecan) along with three new Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar varieties (White Chocolate Raspberry, Vanilla Dark Chocolate Cookie and Coconut Dark Chocolate Caramel).  

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a passion for transforming simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience.



Source: Company Press Release

