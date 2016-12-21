General Mills reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results

General Mills has reported results for the second quarter ended 27 November, 2016.

Second Quarter Results Summary

Reported net sales declined 7 percent to $4.1 billion due to lower organic net sales and the divestiture of the North American Green Giant business Organic net sales declined 4 percent, with volume reductions in the U.S. Retail and International segments partially offset by benefits from positive net price realization and mix.

Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 37.0 percent of net sales, reflecting benefits from cost savings initiatives, favorable mark-to-market effects, and lower restructuring expenses.Adjusted gross margin, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, increased 130 basis points to 36.8 percent, driven by cost savings efforts more than offsetting benign input cost inflation.

Operating profit totaled $769 million, down 15 percent from year-ago levels that included a gain from the divestiture of Green Giant in North America.Operating profit margin of 18.7 percent was down 180 basis points. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 160 basis points to 19.6 percent, reflecting higher gross margins and a 20 percent reduction in media and advertising expense.

Total segment operating profit of $830 million was down 1 percent. Total segment operating profit essentially matched year-ago results in constant currency.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $482 million.Diluted EPS were $0.80, down 8 percent driven by last year's gain from the divestiture of Green Giant in North America.

Adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes certain items affecting comparability of results, totaled $0.85 in the second quarter, up 4 percent from the prior year.Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS increased 5 percent.

Six Month Results Summary

Reported net sales declined 7 percent to $8.0 billion and organic net sales declined 4 percent.

Gross margin increased 70 basis points to 36.6 percent of net sales.Adjusted gross margin increased 50 basis points to 37.1 percent.

Operating profit totaled $1.4 billion, down 11 percent from the prior year.Operating profit margin of 17.6 percent was down 80 basis points.Adjusted operating profit margin increased 120 basis points to 19.4 percent.

Total segment operating profit of $1.6 billion was down 3 percent.On a constant-currency basis, total segment operating profit declined 2 percent.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $891 million.Diluted EPS were $1.47, down 6 percent from a year ago.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1 percent to $1.63.Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS were up 2 percent.

U.S. Retail Segment

Second-quarter net sales for General Mills' U.S. Retail segment totaled $2.52 billion, down 9 percent from the prior year with an increase in the Snacks operating unit more than offset by declines in the other units.Organic net sales declined 6 percent.

Increases in Annie's and Lärabar natural and organic products, Old El Paso Mexican products, and Totino's frozen hot snacks were offset by declines in Yoplait yogurt, Pillsbury refrigerated dough, and Progresso soupSegment operating profit increased 2 percent, primarily driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives and a decrease in media and advertising expense.

International Segment

Second-quarter net sales for General Mills' International segment totaled $1.10 billion, down 5 percent from the prior year driven primarily by foreign exchange headwinds and the divestiture of Green Giant in Canada.On a constant-currency basis, net sales in the Asia/Pacific region were flat, with remaining regions posting net sales declines.Organic net sales declined 1 percent.

Strong performance onHäagen-Dazs ice cream in Europe, Wanchai Ferry frozen meals and Yoplait yogurt in China, and Old El Paso Mexican products and Nature Valley grain snacks inCanada were offset by declines in Yoplait yogurt in Europe and the impact of snacks restructuring in China.

International segment operating profit declined 22 percent as reported and 18 percent in constant currency, reflecting currency-driven inflation on products imported into Canada and the U.K., as well as the Green Giant divestiture.

