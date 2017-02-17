Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | News
News

GCL System Integration signs master distribution deal with Mexico's DMSolar

Published 17 February 2017

GCL System Integration Technology has signed a master distribution agreement with Mexican solar distribution company DMSolar.

Through the partnership, DMSolar will offer GCL-SI solar modules and other complimentary system components to the Mexican market. This is the first time that GCL-SI cooperates with a Mexican distributor and this also marks a significant step for GCL-SI to enter the Mexican market.

DMSolar sales director Yusef Kanchi said: "Being leaders in the industry, we are committed to offering our clients the best products of the international market. We selected GCL-SI for several reasons: reliable product quality, strong business ethics, proven financial stability and wide experience in solar industry. We are glad to bring quality products and professional companies to the Mexican market."

DMSolar works with a number of local installers on projects ranging from residential to commercial installations. The agreement with GCL-SI contains the distribution of its solar module products GCL-P6/60 and GCL-P6/72.

Since its establishment in 2012, DMSolar has grown the objective to develop the solar industry and it has identified the lack of quality products in the local markets. This cooperation shows the quality of solar modules produced by GC L-SI and sets the scene for both parties to continue working together in the future to promote the energy revolution in Mexico.

GCL-SI Latin America sales vice president Jose Jove said that the agreement with DMSolar will help GCL-SI to become one of the leading brands in Mexico market.

Jove added: "Regulation in Mexico has improved dramatically in past few months, both for utility scale projects with the approval of the Energy Reform and for distributed generation with the update on the rules; net metering and net billing are now together in the mix."

GCL tailored its plan to fit the local scenarios to step into the Mexico market.

Jove further said: "For utility scale we are targeting to place a large volume of modules in the auction projects as well as projects with potential private power purchase agreements (PPAs). There were two auctions in Mexico last year, 1.1 GW awarded in the first auction and 1.8 GW in the second. As for Distributed Generation, we are consolidating relationships with Distributors such as DMSolar."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

B&P Engineering - The Epitome of Uncompromising Quality B&P Engineering, a pick leading company, has been providing client-specific solutions for the pharmaceutical industry for over 10 years. Their wide range of services include design and construction of machines, process engineering, control and measurement techniques, automation of technical processes and mechanical treatment of steel. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Adifo - Your Software Specialist for Clever Food World market leader Adifo Software develops and services a unique range of food and feed industry-specific software tools for recipe management, least-cost formulation, quality data management, ration calculation, cloud services and ERP. Suppliers Camfil - World Leaders in Air Filters & Clean Air Solutions Camfil is the global industry leader in clean air solutions with 50 years of experience. The company's business is to provide customers with sustainable best-in-class air filtration products and services within our main segments: Comfort Air, Clean Processes and Safety & Protection, Power Systems, Air Pollution Control, Airborne Molecular Contamination. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers FrieslandCampina DMV - Your Partner for Dairy Proteins DMV is part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s leading dairy co-operative, active in more than 100 countries. FrieslandCampina strongly believes in high-quality dairy, seeking to provide people worldwide with the benefits of all things milk has to offer. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.