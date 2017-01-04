Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Origin Agritech gains access to DuPont's non-GM corn seed products in US

FBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2017

DuPont Pioneer has agreed to provide access to its non-GM corn seed products in the US to Beijing based Origin Agritech.

While DuPont Pioneer is the advanced seed and genetics unit of DuPont, Origin Agritech is an agricultural biotechnology trait and seed provider.

Through the access, Origin is expecting to make commercial seed products available for sale in the US market for this year’s spring planting.

Origin had recently unveiled its upgrades made in its Pillar I and II growth platforms. The new deal with DuPont is expected to back up the progress in the release of its Pillar III: North America non-GM/Organic growth platform.

Origin CEO Bill Niebur said: "This agreement with DuPont Pioneer is a critical first step toward launching Origin's North America strategic Pillar III, focused on serving the non-GM/Organic markets.

"We look forward to offering these products to U.S. farmers through a novel, digitally-enabled route to market while building a platform from which Origin can continue to grow."

Along with the financial details, all other additional terms of Origin’s deal with DuPont were not revealed.

This is the second business agreement between DuPont and Origin followed by a commercial agreement in April 2016 to jointly develop new seed technologies for Chinese farmers. Their collaboration in China was designed to help in modernization of the agriculture system and improve food security in the region.

DuPont’s PROaccess commercial unit lead Bart Baudler said: "We are pleased with the opportunity to continue to do business with Origin.

"Through this agreement, Origin is strengthening its ability to diversify its genetic and product choices for farmers."

Headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park, Origin Agritech specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic enhancement as well as production, processing and distribution of seeds.

