Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

Dunkin' Donuts launches heart-shaped donuts and sweet coffee flavors

Published 31 January 2017

Dunkin' Donuts is introducing heart-shaped donuts and new sweet coffee flavors, just in time for Valentine's Day.

For starters, Dunkin' Donuts guests can enjoy the marriage of their favorite coffee with the flavors of fresh bakery treats, with new Fudge Brownie Swirl and Vanilla Cupcake Swirl flavored coffee. Both are available in Dunkin' Donuts' hot or iced coffees, lattes and macchiatos.

Dunkin' Donuts is showing a lot of heart for its donut fans this season as well, bringing back its beloved heart-shaped donuts in two new Valentine's Day varieties. The new Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Heart Donut is a heart-shaped donut with raspberry filling, frosted with chocolate icing and drizzled with strawberry-flavored icing.

The new Brownie Batter Crumble Heart Donut is a heart-shaped donut with brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling, frosted with chocolate icing and sprinkled with brownie crumble.

For an additional donut delight for that special someone, this season Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back the Fudge Croissant Donut. A favorite for chocolate lovers, it combines the brand's famous glazed croissant donut with decadent fudge filling, topped with chocolate and white icing drizzle.

All of Dunkin' Donuts' coffee and donut menu items for Valentine's Day season are available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

"Valentine's Day is an important and popular holiday for our brand, as our guests look forward to the return of heart-shaped donuts paired with rich, indulgent beverages to celebrate this sweet season," said Jeff Miller, Dunkin' Brands' Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation.

 "This year we are excited to introduce a Valentine's Day menu featuring several warm and comforting flavor choices. Our newest offerings will help keep guests energized with our coffee all throughout February, while enjoying donut treats that are perfect for sharing with loved ones."

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods.

 Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Confectionery

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Confectionery
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Spooner – Bespoke Solutions in Proving, Baking, Toasting, Drying and Cooling Since 1932 Spooner Industries has provided pioneering technology and bespoke solutions in proving, baking, toasting, drying and cooling. For a diverse range of food products including bread, biscuits, cereals, pies, confectionary, pastry, pet foods, fast foods and ingredients. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Ace Filters International - A Major Manufacturer of Liquid & Dust Filters. ACE offer a complete range of fry or filter products. The Australian based company has 30 international distributors, coupled with factories in Melbourne, the Philippines, the Netherlands and India. Ace Filters International are expanding to become true global filtration specialists. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers QIAGEN – Sample & Assay Technologies QIAGEN® is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies. Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples Assay technologies are used to make such isolated biomolecules visible for subsequent analysis. QIAGEN has developed and currently markets more than 500 sample and assay products as well as automated solutions for such consumables. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.