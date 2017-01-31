Dunkin' Donuts launches heart-shaped donuts and sweet coffee flavors

Dunkin' Donuts is introducing heart-shaped donuts and new sweet coffee flavors, just in time for Valentine's Day.

For starters, Dunkin' Donuts guests can enjoy the marriage of their favorite coffee with the flavors of fresh bakery treats, with new Fudge Brownie Swirl and Vanilla Cupcake Swirl flavored coffee. Both are available in Dunkin' Donuts' hot or iced coffees, lattes and macchiatos.

Dunkin' Donuts is showing a lot of heart for its donut fans this season as well, bringing back its beloved heart-shaped donuts in two new Valentine's Day varieties. The new Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Heart Donut is a heart-shaped donut with raspberry filling, frosted with chocolate icing and drizzled with strawberry-flavored icing.

The new Brownie Batter Crumble Heart Donut is a heart-shaped donut with brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling, frosted with chocolate icing and sprinkled with brownie crumble.

For an additional donut delight for that special someone, this season Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back the Fudge Croissant Donut. A favorite for chocolate lovers, it combines the brand's famous glazed croissant donut with decadent fudge filling, topped with chocolate and white icing drizzle. All of Dunkin' Donuts' coffee and donut menu items for Valentine's Day season are available beginning today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide. "Valentine's Day is an important and popular holiday for our brand, as our guests look forward to the return of heart-shaped donuts paired with rich, indulgent beverages to celebrate this sweet season," said Jeff Miller, Dunkin' Brands' Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation. "This year we are excited to introduce a Valentine's Day menu featuring several warm and comforting flavor choices. Our newest offerings will help keep guests energized with our coffee all throughout February, while enjoying donut treats that are perfect for sharing with loved ones."

Source: Company Press Release