Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Food | Prepared Meals | News Listing
News

Deutsche Beteiligungs enters European convenience food business with two acquisitions

FBR Staff Writer Published 06 April 2017

German private equity firm, Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) is looking to have a major presence in the European chilled convenience product market after agreeing to acquire Abbelen and Oscar Mayer through its top-up fund, DBAG Fund VII.

However, the acquisition prices were not disclosed by the concerned parties.

Both Abbelen and Oscar Mayer are family-owned food companies which will be acquired through management buyout.

DBAG board of management member Dr Rolf Scheffels said: “Creating a European market leader with leading national providers of fresh convenience food products is, in our opinion, an attractive entrepreneurial approach.

“The market for ready meals and snacks is rarely cyclical and is constantly growing at a high rate, and private labels are benefiting particularly strongly. We are investing in a very attractive segment of the food market.”

According to DBAG, Abbelen is among the major manufacturers of chilled meatballs and ready-made burgers in Germany with revenues of €140m.

With a meat processing plant in Tönisvorst, Abbelen sells most of its products under private-label brands to supermarket chains.

On the other hand, the UK-based Oscar Mayer manufactures ready meals and snacks from four factories, which are sold to leading grocery retailers and discounted stores. In the 2015/16 fiscal year, Oscar Mayer made revenues of €293m.

DBAG stated that it is aiming to further expand the product range of the two food companies and globalize the group’s distribution operations more strongly, with contribution to come from add-on acquisitions in the future.

Post acquisition, Abbelen and Oscar Mayer are planned to operate as autonomous entities, though they will come under the common umbrella of a joint management holding company.

The acquisitions will be subject to closing conditions including clearance from the cartel authorities.

Image: DBAG to acquire convenience food companies Abbelen and Oscar Mayer. Photo: courtesy of rakratchada torsap/freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Prepared Meals

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Prepared Meals
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Processing System Solutions (PSS, SVIDNIK) - Manufacturer of Meat Processing Equipment PSS supplies and manufactures a large portfolio of meat processing equipment for use across all areas of the meat processing industry. Our equipment includes meat processing machines, brewery equipment, as well as pressure and non-pressure vessels. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers FlexLink - Production Logistics Systems Provider FlexLink production logistics solutions allow manufacturers to achieve full production efficiency. For more than 30 years, FlexLink has provided production logistics solutions to worldwide manufacturing industries. Food Technology > Packaging > Suppliers WACKER - Food Ingredients & Innovative Food Solutions WACKER offers tailored and innovative solutions and products for the life-science sector. In particular for the functional food and nutraceutical industry, we provide an inventive range of materials and solutions for improving products and processes. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Dow Food Solutions We, at Dow Pharma & Food Solution, offer the right mix of ingredients and ingenuity to address demanding health and lifestyle requirements. Suppliers

Intelligence

Clinical Trials Published by Intertek Food Services White Papers
Shelf Life Testing Published by Intertek Food Services White Papers
GEA Food Solutions - Global Services: Discover Your Benefits Published by GEA Food Solutions Food Technology > Process & Production > White Papers
July 2013 Newsletter Published by Canadean Ingredients White Papers






FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.