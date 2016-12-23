CP Foods closes $1bn acquisition of Bellisio Foods

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) has completed the acquisition of frozen food company, Bellisio Foods, from Centre Partners Management for $1.075bn.

With this deal, Thailand-based CPF will gain access to the North American frozen food market.

CPF CEO Adirek Sripratak said: “This transaction represents a breakthrough for CPF into the world’s largest food market and is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the ‘kitchen of the world’.

“Joel and his team have built Bellisio into a strong business with a number of respected brands – we are looking forward to working together to further grow and enhance Bellisio’s business. Through the partnership, we will gain access to the North American market, enabling us to create an enhanced offering for US consumers as well as generate greater value for shareholders.”

Based in Minneapolis, US, Bellisio Foods is involved in the production of frozen food under its Michelina’s and Eat! brands, as well as under licensed brands Boston Market, Chili’s, EatingWell, and Atkins.

Bellisio's product portfolio includes more than 400 products such as single and multi-serve entrees, snacks, side dishes, and specialty sauces.

The company also co- manufactures private label, retail and foodservice products.

Following the transfer of Bellisio Foods business to CPF, Bellisio's existing management team and employees will remain in place.

CP Foods, which operates in both the livestock (swine, broilers, layers, and ducks) and aquaculture (shrimp and fish) businesses, has operations in Belgium, Cambodia, China, India, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Taiwan, the UK and Vietnam.