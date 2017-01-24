Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

Chuao Chocolatier launches two new Latin-inspired chocolate bars

Published 24 January 2017

Chuao Chocolatier, maker of culinary-driven and ethically sourced chocolate confections, has launched two Latin-inspired chocolate bars this year at the 42nd Winter Fancy Food Show.

Totally Tangy Mango and Cheeky Cheeky Churro join an existing roster of 23 mouth-watering chocolate bars.

"We are proud to launch these bars at Winter Fancy Food Show and share our two new innovative flavor combinations, which celebrate the lively culinary traditions of Latin America," said Chef Michael Antonorsi, Chuao's Co-founder and Master Chocolatier.

"With Cheeky Cheeky Churro we are bringing the tradition of churros dipped in thick melted chocolate to our fans, while the tanginess in the Totally Tangy Mango Bar excites the palate and delivers an expansive taste distribution with every bite."

Totally Tangy Mango offers a sweet mango sensation with a touch of sour and spice, sprinkled with tart lime, sea salt and a pinch of chile in a rich dark chocolate, while Cheeky Cheeky Churro is a combination of crunchy, sweet cinnamon and sugar churro, swirled in dark chocolate.

Chuao Chocolatier's two new chocolate bars are available for an SRP of $4.99.

The brand's entire line of chocolate bars can also be found online, at the company's Southern California chocolate cafes, as well as at major retailers nationwide, including CVS, Target and Whole Foods Market.

Chuao Chocolatier was co-founded in 2002 by Venezuelan Master Chocolatier Chef Michael Antonorsi and his brother Richard Antonorsi.

Chuao offers milk and dark chocolate bars, mini chocolate bars, perfect for travel or a portion-controlled dose of chocolate love, drinking chocolates, bonbons, truffles and other gourmet confections.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Confectionery

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Confectionery> Chocolate
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MSP Kofel – Analytical Accessories and Software Specialists MSP Kofel provides analytical scientists with software and databases for interpretation, confirmation and archival of spectra, chromatographic data, structures and chemical compound information. Suppliers Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Lawer - Automatic Weighing & Dispensing Systems for the Food Industry Since 1970 Lawer have designed and manufactured high quality systems and automations for the weighing and dispensing of solid and liquid products. These have directly contributed to faster, cleaner and more accurate weighing processes for the food, cosmetic and paint industries. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers LINPAC Packaging - Fresh Thinking Innovation LINPAC Packaging is a market leader in the manufacture of primary fresh food packaging, serving the bakery, meat, fish and poultry, foodservice and fruit and vegetable markets. Food Technology > Packaging > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.