Chuao Chocolatier launches two new Latin-inspired chocolate bars

Chuao Chocolatier, maker of culinary-driven and ethically sourced chocolate confections, has launched two Latin-inspired chocolate bars this year at the 42nd Winter Fancy Food Show.

Totally Tangy Mango and Cheeky Cheeky Churro join an existing roster of 23 mouth-watering chocolate bars.

"We are proud to launch these bars at Winter Fancy Food Show and share our two new innovative flavor combinations, which celebrate the lively culinary traditions of Latin America," said Chef Michael Antonorsi, Chuao's Co-founder and Master Chocolatier.

"With Cheeky Cheeky Churro we are bringing the tradition of churros dipped in thick melted chocolate to our fans, while the tanginess in the Totally Tangy Mango Bar excites the palate and delivers an expansive taste distribution with every bite."

Totally Tangy Mango offers a sweet mango sensation with a touch of sour and spice, sprinkled with tart lime, sea salt and a pinch of chile in a rich dark chocolate, while Cheeky Cheeky Churro is a combination of crunchy, sweet cinnamon and sugar churro, swirled in dark chocolate. Chuao Chocolatier's two new chocolate bars are available for an SRP of $4.99. The brand's entire line of chocolate bars can also be found online, at the company's Southern California chocolate cafes, as well as at major retailers nationwide, including CVS, Target and Whole Foods Market. Chuao Chocolatier was co-founded in 2002 by Venezuelan Master Chocolatier Chef Michael Antonorsi and his brother Richard Antonorsi. Chuao offers milk and dark chocolate bars, mini chocolate bars, perfect for travel or a portion-controlled dose of chocolate love, drinking chocolates, bonbons, truffles and other gourmet confections.

Source: Company Press Release