Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Food | Dried Food | News Listing
News

Cherkizovo to acquire Russian grain producer Napko

FBR Staff Writer Published 10 April 2017

Russian meat and feed producer Cherkizovo has agreed to acquire domestic grain producer Napko for around RUB5bn ($88m).

Cherkizovo will also assume the net debt of the grain producer which stood at RUB751m ($13m) as of 31 March 2017.

The acquisition will include Napko’s agricultural land of 147,000 hectares spread across the Lipetsk, Penza and Tambov regions, which are considered to be strategically important areas for the Cherkizovo Group.

Last year, Napko grain production output was 250,000 tons. Following its acquisition, Cherkziovo Group would expand its total operating land bank to 287,000 hectares.

The land banks of Napko and Cherkziovo are complementary to each other in terms of geography and the varieties of crops cultivated like wheat, corn, peas and sunflower.

Cherkizovo Group CEO Sergey Mikhailov said: “While organic growth remains our priority, this acquisition represents an excellent example of the strategic M&A opportunities we are ready to explore to further strengthen our vertical integration, supply chain and business model generally.

“By extending our land bank we will increase our self-sufficiency in grain and focus on synergies and efficiencies to reduce our unit production costs. Following this acquisition, we expect to increase our self-sufficiency in grain to 60% in the next few years from 30% at the end of 2016.”

Cherkziovo Group will also own the supporting production infrastructure as part of the transaction, which will be utilized for land cultivation and grain storage.

The acquisition is expected to cut down Cherkziovo’s exposure to market volatility for grain. Particularly, it will help in tackling potential grain shortages, local currency volatility and changes to pricing policies of grain suppliers.

Cherkziovo will integrate all the acquired assets into its grain farming segment. Apart from that, the current management team and employees of Napko will be retained after the closing of the deal.

Both the companies have been associated with each other before with Napko supplying about 9-11% of its grain every year to the Cherkizovo Group.

The acquisition has been approved by the board of Cherkizovo and is expected to be closed in one or two months of time.

Image: Cherkizovo will buy grain producer Napko. Photo: courtesy of Cherkizovo Group.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Dried Food> Wheat and grains

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dried Food> Wheat and grains
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GELITA - Improving Quality of Life With innovation, excellence and unparalleled service, collagen protein specialist GELITA helps companies throughout the world find novel application areas and open up new markets. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers JBT FoodTech - Leading Supplier of Integrated Food Processing Solutions JBT FoodTech is the world’s leading solutions provider of Frigoscandia freezers, chillers and proofers, the Stein in-line coating and frying equipment, the DSI slicing and portioning systems and the Double D line of cookers and searer/grill markers. We offer complete flexible solutions, all backed up by fully comprehensive Food Technology Centers and After Market Support. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Bürkert - Fluid Control Systems Measurement and control of fluids: when it comes to working with liquids and gases, we are at your side - as a manufacturer of sophisticated process control products such as process valves, sensors and controllers, and as a problem-solver with an eye for the big picture and as a partner offering you reliable advice. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.