Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Dried Food | Wheat and grains | News Listing
News

Cherkizovo launches new grain dryer facility in Orel, Russia

Published 10 February 2017

Russian meat and feed producer Cherkizovo Group has launched a new grain dryer facility in the Znamensk district of the Orel region, Russia.

The grain dryer facility has a capacity of 200 tons of wheat or 110 tons of corn per hour.

The company said that it has constructed the dryer facility using both foreign and domestically-made equipment.

Cherkizovo Group’s grain farming segment head Dmitry Garnov said: “We had a record harvest of 230,000 tons of corn in 2016. To build on this success, we need additional storage facilities.

“In the upcoming harvesting campaign, Cherkizovo will focus on growing more corn as it gives the highest yield per hectare.”

Cherkizovo is also building a grain storage facility with total capacity of 60,000 tons at the site.

Currently, it operates 26 grain dryer facilities and 14 grain storage facilities with a combined storage capacity of 984,000 tons.

In November last year, started construction of a new $90m meat processing plant in the Moscow region. Expected to be the largest in the meat processing category in Europe once completed, the plant is located in Kashira district of the Moscow region.

Employing 6,000 people in the Moscow region, Cherkizovo has poultry production plants in Mosselprom and Petelino besides a feed mill in Ozherelye.  

Following the completion, the Kashira meat processing plant is expected to create 150 job openings in the Moscow region.

As part of the new facility’s benefits to the region, Cherkizovo expects to pay additional taxes in excess of RUB3bn ($50m) over the next five years.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Dried Food> Wheat and grains

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dried Food> Wheat and grains
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aptean – Manufacturing Execution Systems Aptean gives customers a competitive edge by providing industry-driven enterprise application software which enable efficient business operations as well as satisfied customers. Join Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Heinz and Intersnack by installing factory manufacturing execution systems (Factory MES), and see your operation supercharge itself in just six weeks. Suppliers Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers BINDER - Leading Specialist for Environmental Simulation Binder offers a comprehensive product range including environmental simulation chambers, constant climate chambers with or without illumination, microbiological incubators as well as CO2 incubators and equipment for controlled preservation like ultra-low | temperature freezers for scientific and industrial applications. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Revent – Reshaping The World of Baking Revent invented the rack oven in 1958, a concept that has since then become a global standard within the baking industry. The spirit of innovative thinking and bringing new solutions to the table has been a guiding star ever since the first rack oven. Revents’ customers are professionals that value quality and profitability over time. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.