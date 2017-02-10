Cherkizovo launches new grain dryer facility in Orel, Russia

Russian meat and feed producer Cherkizovo Group has launched a new grain dryer facility in the Znamensk district of the Orel region, Russia.

The grain dryer facility has a capacity of 200 tons of wheat or 110 tons of corn per hour.

The company said that it has constructed the dryer facility using both foreign and domestically-made equipment.

Cherkizovo Group’s grain farming segment head Dmitry Garnov said: “We had a record harvest of 230,000 tons of corn in 2016. To build on this success, we need additional storage facilities.

“In the upcoming harvesting campaign, Cherkizovo will focus on growing more corn as it gives the highest yield per hectare.”

Cherkizovo is also building a grain storage facility with total capacity of 60,000 tons at the site.

Currently, it operates 26 grain dryer facilities and 14 grain storage facilities with a combined storage capacity of 984,000 tons.

In November last year, started construction of a new $90m meat processing plant in the Moscow region. Expected to be the largest in the meat processing category in Europe once completed, the plant is located in Kashira district of the Moscow region.

Employing 6,000 people in the Moscow region, Cherkizovo has poultry production plants in Mosselprom and Petelino besides a feed mill in Ozherelye.

Following the completion, the Kashira meat processing plant is expected to create 150 job openings in the Moscow region.

As part of the new facility’s benefits to the region, Cherkizovo expects to pay additional taxes in excess of RUB3bn ($50m) over the next five years.