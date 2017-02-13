Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Carmit Candy to launch new alternative to milk chocolate at Natural Products Expo West

Published 13 February 2017

Private-label company Carmit Candy Industries will introduce its new vegan line of milk chocolate snacks, coins and buttons at Natural Product Expo West from March 9 to 12.

Visitors are invited to sample the creamy, all-natural clean-label chocolates at the Carmit booth, No. 5891.

The new product line is not only lactose-free but fully dairy-free, - and gluten-free, addressing leading allergy concerns with sweet indulgence. Children and adults who love chocolate—and who doesn’t? — can enjoy the favored treat without compromising on taste.

Carmit international sales and marketing VP Adrian Sagman said: “Most vegan chocolate is dark chocolate, but Carmit’s chocolatiers have developed a ‘milk’ chocolate without dairy or milk.”

The dairy-free chocolate line comes in two types, white chocolate and standard light brown milk-style chocolate. Both are available in a range of sizes and shapes for each target market. Tablets are available in 85 and 100g, snack bars of 35g and buttons of 25g bags and coins in Netlons.

All products are available for private label branding. All products in the line are kosher certified. Carmit is renowned specialist of gluten-free, dairy-free and no added sugar confectionery and bakery products.

Sagman said: “The real challenge in developing this vegan chocolate line was to mimic the taste and texture of creamy milk chocolate, without compromising on texture or flavor, or by using synthetic ingredients, dairy  or milk.

“The Carmit R&D team used simple, clean and natural ingredients, testing a range of raw materials and ingredients, in different quantities, to achieve an authentic milk chocolate look & feel.”

Sagman added: “As experts in gluten-free and dairy-free confectionery, it was important for us to ‘break the code’ of vegan milk-style chocolate that has exemplary flavor.

“Vegans and consumers who suffer from dairy allergies deserve a tasty chocolate snack.”



Source: Company Press Release

