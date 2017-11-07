Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Food | Dried Food | News Listing
News

Cargill to invest $240m in India

Published 07 November 2017

Food and agriculture company Cargill has unveiled plans to invest $240m in India over the next five years.

These new investments will add to the food safety and economic development of the country and benefit the food processing and agriculture industries.

The announcement was made at the World Food India Conference by Peter Van Deursen, Chief Executive Officer, Cargill Asia Pacific at a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the presence of Honorable Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The added investment will be in Cargill's core businesses including, edible oil, cocoa and chocolates, starches and sweeteners and animal nutrition in India. In addition, it will provide employment to 1,300 people and help farmers in the country.

Van Deursen, said, "India is an important market for us and this increased investment demonstrates our commitment to the country and the development of its agriculture and food processing industry. With the growing population and changing consumer trends, Cargill is committed to nourishing the people of India in a safe, sustainable and responsible manner. The Ministry for Food Processing Industries is to be complimented for organizing an event the scale of World Food India as it lets us collaborate with partners in the public and private sectors to deliver to our customers what consumers want."

Last year, Cargill inaugurated its first wet corn milling plant in India; set up with an investment of US$100 million. The company also inaugurated a new dairy feed mill in Bathinda, Punjab. Cargill also opened its largest business services centre in Bengaluru in 2015 employing around 2,000 people.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Food> Dried Food

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dried Food
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers’ end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Suppliers Foodservice Consultants Society International - We Share, We Support, We Inspire Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) is the premier association promoting professionalism in foodservice and hospitality consulting. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.