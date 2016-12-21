Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Cargill introduces canola lecithin for label-conscious consumers

Published 21 December 2016

Cargill is expanding its line of emulsifiers with the addition of deoiled canola lecithin.

With today's announcement, Cargill now offers customers three plant-sourced lecithin options – soy, sunflower and canola – in the U.S. and Canada1.

Cargill's canola lecithin helps food manufacturers deliver product attributes consumers increasingly seek as it is a non-GMO option, may be used in organic products2 and does not have to be declared as a major food allergen. 

"We are continually working to develop products that meet the shifting expectations of today's label-conscious consumers," explains Kathrine Lutz, Marketing Manager, Cargill.

 "Increasingly, our customers are looking for cost-effective, label-friendly ingredients. With the addition of canola, customers can be assured that whatever their needs, we have a lecithin option that will work for them." 

A versatile emulsifier and dispersing agent, Cargill's canola lecithin may be used in a wide variety of food applications, including chocolate and confectionery, bakery and convenience foods.

Dispersibility as well as functionality, taste and color are very comparable to soy and sunflower lecithin. As a result, Cargill's canola lecithin may be used as a one-to-one replacement for other lecithin types, making it easy for food manufacturers to incorporate into their product lines with only minor adaptations.

Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. We have 150,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work.



Source: Company Press Release

