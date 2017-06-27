Canada’s Richardson International acquires European Oat Millers

Canadian agribusiness Richardson International has acquired European Oat Millers for an undisclosed price to expand its oat milling business.

European Oat Millers, based in Bedford, England, is considered to be the second largest oat miller in Europe.

It produces a range of oat products such as different oat flakes, flour and groats, barley and wheat flakes along with extruded ingredients and products.

European Oat Millers sells its products across the UK and also exports them to continental Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The acquisition, which closed earlier this month, is expected to help Richardson build a footprint in Europe to boost its ability to compete in the worldwide marketplace.

Richardson International president and CEO Curt Vossen said: “European Oat Millers is a solid, family-owned business that is well-established in the U.K. We have been very impressed with both the quality of the business and its people and believe it is an excellent complement to our Richardson Milling division.

“Looking ahead, we will build on the investments that have already been made, including increasing manufacturing capacity, and will continue to seek opportunities to expand our global business.”

Richardson forayed into the oat milling business in 2013 by purchasing three Canadian oat processing plants in Canada and one in the US. It is touted to be among the top oat millers in North America.

The company headquartered in Winnipeg is a global handler and merchandiser of some of the important grains and oilseeds grown in Canada. It also processes and manufactures oats and canola-based products.

Earlier in the year, Richardson agreed to acquire Crop First Agro, a retail crop inputs centre in Saskatchewan to expand its retail crop inputs network in Western Canada.

Image: Richardson has purchased European Oat Millers. Photo: courtesy of adamr/Freedigitalphotos.net.