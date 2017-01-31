British Columbia releases $2.3m funding for food innovators

The British Columbia government in Canada has announced the release of more than $2.3m in funding to food manufactures in the province to develop innovative products.

In total, 36 new projects have received the funding designed to boost the development of a range of innovative projects in the agri-food sector of British Columbia.

The funding program is carried out by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture.

One of the recipients of the fund is Big Mountain Foods whose Cauli Crumble project will get $49,250 under the Growing Forward 2 scheme financed through the cost-shared Canada-British Columbia Agri-Innovation Program.

Canada Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said: "Our government is proud to support investments that foster innovation in agri-food companies. These new opportunities benefit farmers, help to grow the sector, and give Canadian consumers greater choice while growing local economies like Big Mountain Foods has done here in Vancouver South."

Claimed to be an innovative vegetable ground product, Big Mountain’s Cauli Crumble is made from fresh cauliflower, fresh red peppers, sunflower seeds, and yellow split peas sourced from Manitoba.

It is said to be a meat-free alternative to gluten and soy and can be used in various dishes like pasta, pizza, salads, casseroles and tacos.

Big Mountain Foods owners Kimberly and Jasmine Chamberland said: “The funding has helped us launch this innovative product and we look forward to competing with global brands and introducing consumers to Cauli Crumble."

Other recipients of the funding are Heilu for its project to make sustainable products from locally farmed insects, HOOH Organic Hop for its hop pelletizing project, Quejos Ancient Foods for its functional, vegetable-based dough product and ZUUN Nutrition for a innovative and therapeutic meal replacement drink mix.