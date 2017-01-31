Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | News
News

British Columbia releases $2.3m funding for food innovators

FBR Staff Writer Published 31 January 2017

The British Columbia government in Canada has announced the release of more than $2.3m in funding to food manufactures in the province to develop innovative products.

In total, 36 new projects have received the funding designed to boost the development of a range of innovative projects in the agri-food sector of British Columbia.

The funding program is carried out by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture.

One of the recipients of the fund is Big Mountain Foods whose Cauli Crumble project will get $49,250 under the Growing Forward 2 scheme financed through the cost-shared Canada-British Columbia Agri-Innovation Program.

Canada Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said: "Our government is proud to support investments that foster innovation in agri-food companies. These new opportunities benefit farmers, help to grow the sector, and give Canadian consumers greater choice while growing local economies like Big Mountain Foods has done here in Vancouver South."

Claimed to be an innovative vegetable ground product, Big Mountain’s Cauli Crumble is made from fresh cauliflower, fresh red peppers, sunflower seeds, and yellow split peas sourced from Manitoba.

It is said to be a meat-free alternative to gluten and soy and can be used in various dishes like pasta, pizza, salads, casseroles and tacos.

Big Mountain Foods owners Kimberly and Jasmine Chamberland said: “The funding has helped us launch this innovative product and we look forward to competing with global brands and introducing consumers to Cauli Crumble."

Other recipients of the funding are Heilu for its project to make sustainable products from locally farmed insects, HOOH Organic Hop for its hop pelletizing project, Quejos Ancient Foods for its functional, vegetable-based dough product and ZUUN Nutrition for a innovative and therapeutic meal replacement drink mix.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Soy Products
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Life Technologies - Solutions That Ensure Food Safety & Improve Human Health Life Technologies Corporation is a global biotechnology company that is committed to providing the most innovative products and services to leading customers in the fields of scientific research, genetic analysis and applied sciences. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers NHP Electrical Engineering Products - Motor Control and Drives, Power Distribution and Automation Systems NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd specialises in motor control and drives, power distribution and automation systems. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers Sopheon - Product Lifecycle Management Software Sopheon is an international provider of product lifecycle management software and services. Suppliers Pronex SA Specialisation is the best word to identify the philosophy of our organisation. Specialisation means high efficiency, specialised technology with advanced quality products and a complete dedication to our clients. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.