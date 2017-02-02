British Bakels invests £1.5m in caramels production line

British Bakels has invested £1.5m in a new production line designed to produce a new range of caramels for the worldwide market.

The line features two pressure/vacuum cookers and associated raw material supply, packing and cleaning equipment.

British Bakels is looking to capitalize on the expanding UK caramel ingredients market, currently one of the largest in Europe and expected to increase by 7% by 2021.

The company plans to brand its new product range as ‘true caramel’. It noted that the range would be ideal for the on-the-go market, with a low water activity caramel for long shelf life products like bite size confectionery and snack bars.

For the new product range, British Bakels developed neutral caramel base, a single ingredient which can be used to produce a wide range of finished products.

The neutral caramel base is an uncoloured, neutral flavoured, product with the texture of traditional caramel to which flavours, colours and inclusions can be added.

It presents new opportunities for products such as pistachio flavoured caramel icing used in macarons, chocolate caramel and chocolate caramel fudge. The new equipment shall also help in producing Bakels products, thus increasing its capacity.

British Bakels managing director and Bakels Group Management Board member Paul Morrow said: “We operate across all five continents, and with the global caramel ingredients market forecast to be worth £2.1bn by 2021, we made this investment to create a state of the art caramel production facility to serve the Bakels Group and its customers worldwide.”

“We have the philosophy to ‘go where the growth is’ and the investment illustrates this. Caramel has risen in popularity amongst consumers in recent years and today it is one of the most important products produced by British Bakels.

“Forecast to continue growing we believe we now have the production capability, backed by a strong team of food scientists and applications specialists, to compete with the very best.”