News

BRIANNAS to unveil new Limetastic flavor at Winter Fancy Food Show

Published 19 January 2017

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings will present its new flavor, Creamy Cilantro Lime, at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show , which will take place from 22 to 24 January at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, US.

Creamy Cilantro Lime is part of BRIANNAS’ 15-flavor home style lineup. It is vegetarian, free of gluten, nuts, trans fats, MSG, high fructose corn syrup, and is certified kosher.

Jeff Sadler, sales & marketing director said, “All of us at BRIANNAS are excited to present this new, distinctive dressing to our friends and fans. It’s a bright and creamy mix of tart lime and refreshing cilantro.

“The adventurous foodie will find many unique ways to use our new BRIANNAS Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing.”

Fresh, creamy and zesty, Cilantro Lime delivers a lively flavor that’s equally great as a savory summer salad dressing, beach BBQ marinade or spirited tropical dip. Splash it on raw or grilled vegetables, Baja shrimp tacos and chilled pasta salad for a vibrant dish that’s delicious and definitely BRIANNAS. This flavor is made for adventurous foodies.

BRIANNAS’ line of 15 delicious gourmet dressings continues to grow in popularity among consumers who value food products made in small batches with premium ingredients.

All of the dressings contain no trans fats or high fructose corn syrup, and the new Creamy Cilantro Lime will be the twelfth member of their gluten-free offerings.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste, and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women’s Health and on NBC’s “The Today Show.”



Source: Company Press Release

