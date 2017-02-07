Blimpie introduces two new Italian flatbread sandwiches

Blimpie has introduced two new piadina Italian flatbread sandwiches, an authentic Italian street food that dates back to ancient Roman times.

The Meatball & Sausage Piadina and the Chicken Cheddar Bacon Ranch Piadina will be available beginning February 6, for a limited time.

The Meatball & Sausage Piadina showcases the traditional Italian flavors of meatballs, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, provolone and parmesan cheese and marinara sauce, while the Chicken Cheddar Bacon Ranch Piadina is a twist on an existing sub.

All of the delicious subs at Blimpie can be made with piadina bread for a limited time.

"Known for their buttery, flakey crust and transportability, piadinas are a delicious Italian flatbread sandwich that our guests are going to love," said Steve Evans, Blimpie's vice president of marketing.

"Blimpie is always looking at trends across the industry and we have seen an increase in cultural cuisines making their way to menus. By bringing the Meatball & Sausage Piadina and the Chicken Cheddar Bacon Ranch Piadina to Blimpie, we can offer our guests the tastes of authentic Italian street food they can't get anywhere else."

Piadinas will be available in stores February 6, through April 30.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 400 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad.

In 2006, Blimpie became part of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 18 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

Source: Company Press Release