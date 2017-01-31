Barry Callebaut to introduce new range of confectionary and bakery fillings at ISM

On the occasion of the ISM trade fair in Cologne, Barry Callebaut will be launching a new range of fillings for confectionary and bakery creations.

The awesome fillings of the world’s leading manufacturer of high quality chocolate and cocoa products are the answer to satisfy consumer needs for premium, multisensory experiences. The new range enables professionals worldwide to work with delicious chocolate and fruit fillings with low water activity.

Multisensory experiences

Consumers in 2017 are looking for premium chocolate experiences with high quality products more than ever. Barry Callebaut helps professionals worldwide cater to this craving with a new range of high quality chocolate and fruit fillings. The awesome fillings create multisensory experiences boosting the taste of pralines, tablets and biscuits.

“At Barry Callebaut we are constantly reimagining the world of chocolate. Every day we want to create new products that trigger the imagination of consumers worldwide,” says Bas Smit, Global and EMEA Marketing Director of Barry Callebaut. “With awesome fillings, we have crafted an exciting new range that continues to do just that. The fillings add an unexpected taste and texture to any chocolate experience.”

Chocolate and fruit fillings

The awesome fillings were created based on Barry Callebaut’s decennia long expertise and love for chocolate and are a perfect pairing to many existing inclusions. Because of the low water activity values, micro-organisms can’t grow, meaning there is no need for preservatives. Moreover, there is less migration of moisture to dough, resulting in a well-maintained crunchiness for those inclusions where you need it.

Made solely with Swiss chocolate, the chocolate filling has a rich intense chocolate taste and smooth texture. It contains 40% less calories than fat based fillings. All fillings are made without added vegetable fats or preservatives. The fruit fillings use a fruit puree base and offer a refreshing fruity taste, and exciting smooth texture.

Barry Callebaut offers the fillings in both confectionary and bakery applications. The confectionary range comes in chocolate, raspberry, apple and apricot versions and has a water activity of < 0.6. The bakery range comes in raspberry, apple, apricot and has a water activity of < 0.5. Both offer great bake stability.

Source: Company Press Release