Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Processed Foods
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Processed Foods | Confectionery | News Listing
News

Barry Callebaut to buy Gertrude Hawk Chocolates' ingredients division

Published 08 September 2017

Chocolate and cocoa products manufacturer Barry Callebaut has agreed to purchase the ingredients division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates.

This acquisition will strategically expand Barry Callebaut’s Specialties & Decorations business, in particular in North America.

Gertrude Hawk Ingredients has grown to become the largest division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned U.S. company. By creating new and innovative technology and processes to make ice cream and baking inclusions, Gertrude Hawk Ingredients has become a leader in the ingredients market with specialized capabilities and has created lasting partnerships with customers.

Many of its ingredients and contract manufacturing products can be found in U.S. brands and stores across the country. With the acquisition of Gertrude Hawk Ingredients, Barry Callebaut will further extend its leading role in decoration and inclusion products for Food Manufacturers, particularly in the North American market. It will allow Barry Callebaut to expand its portfolio with new technologies for shell molding, panning, and enrobing, and also with solutions for shaped inclusions and peanut butter chips, a very popular product in North America.

Together with the recently announced acquisition of D’Orsogna Dolciaria in Europe, this acquisition underlines Barry Callebaut’s strategic efforts to grow in the value-added Specialties & Decorations business, which serves both Food Manufacturers and Gourmet customers seeking differentiation, premiumization and personalization.

The sales volume of Gertrude Hawk Ingredients in 2016/17 was around 13,000 tonnes, with sales revenues of approx. EUR 70 million (USD 83 million). Gertrude Hawk Chocolates was founded by Gertrude Hawk in 1936 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Ingredients division has a state-of-the-art facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania and employs around 370 people.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Barry Callebaut, said: “We continue to consistently execute our ‘smart growth’ strategy by growing our value-added Specialties & Decorations business. Gertrude Hawk Ingredients adds new capabilities, technologies and skilled employees who we are happy to welcome to the Barry Callebaut family.

The acquisition allows us to expand our product portfolio into new markets, and offer an even wider range of products and services than before. Gertrude Hawk Ingredients will play a cornerstone role in our Specialty & Decorations business and we intend to further build on their team and their capabilities.”

Dave Hawk, Chairman of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, said: “Barry Callebaut has at its fingertips everything needed to continue the growth of the business, including a seasoned, highly respected sales force that calls on virtually every baker and ice cream maker of any size around the world. Also from a community perspective, this is a dream come true. We have the opportunity to bring a world renowned, state-of-the-art chocolate manufacturer to the Scranton area. How often does that happen?”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in October 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Confectionery
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Confectionery> Chocolate
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Chocotech Gmbh- Supplier of Confectionery Machines Chocotech Gmbh of Germany provides innovative machines and equipment for the production of various types of chocolate and candy. A leader in the market for creating superior industry systems, it has a long and rich history of manufacturing confectionary machinery for a variety of partners. Suppliers Every Angle - Business Analytics for SAP-Run Food and Drink Companies Every Angle is an out-of-the-box, self-service application for SAP-run businesses. We make business analytics simple by enabling users to access and analyse data content from SAP with ease. Suppliers Process Components - Iris Diaphragm Valves, Spare Parts and Services for the Food Industry Process Components (PCL) offers a broad portfolio of products and services ranging from the original and world-renowned Mucon Iris Diaphragm Valve (IDV) through to spares and consumables for all manner of food, pharmaceutical and chemical processing equipment. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Intertek - Food Safety Testing, Auditing and Certification Intertek is one of the world’s leading food safety testing, auditing and certification bodies. Our blend of expert analytical and advisory services helps our customers to achieve compliance and improve safety, quality and efficiency. Suppliers

Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.