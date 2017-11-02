Slow Ventures invests in Alpine Start Foods

Alpine Start Foods, an instant coffee brand, has secured venture investment from Slow Ventures.

As part of the funding, Slow Ventures will join the company’s team, adding to existing Alpine Start investors, including CPG veterans, Steve Hughes (Sunrise Strategic Partners), Hass Hassan (Greenmont Capital, board member Whole Foods Market) and Jane Miller (Formerly, Rudi's Organic Bakery).

Founded in 2016 by professional climber, Matt Segal, and natural food guru, Alex Hanifin, Alpine Start has become an instant favorite in key grocery and sporting goods retailers, offering a great-tasting, affordable cup of instant coffee that can be prepared anywhere. I

ts original blend comes in a single-serve sachet, offering high quality, high-altitude Arabica beans sourced straight from Colombia, that dissolve in hot or cold liquids.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Slow has joined our group of investors, as they are proven leaders in the sweet intersection of innovation, quality, and convenience with the successes of Blue Bottle, Postmates, Birchbox, and now, with a product that can be enjoyed by whomever, wherever,” said Alpine Start Foods CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Hanifin.

“We welcome their fresh perspective as we continue to modernize home-brewed coffee and on-the-go solutions for today’s active lifestyle.”

Alpine Start Foods will allocate the funds to product innovation, including building out its suite of products for delicious, convenient, grab-and-go options, marketing programs, highlighting the new take on instant coffee, and building the team to support growth in new retailers.

“From the first cup, Alpine Start’s coffee became an instant addition to our routine,” said Sam Lessin, Partner at Slow Ventures. “Adventurers at heart, we were drawn to the brand’s cult-like stake in the natural products community, as well as the boldness to change the way we drink coffee on-the-go.”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to mentor Alex over the years, as she blossoms as a leading innovator in the natural food space,” said Jane Miller. “This Alpine Start adventure, combined with Matt’s outdoor expertise, creates a dream blend that I am confident will lead Alpine Start over more mountains and into more categories.”

Source: Company Press Release