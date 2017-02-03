Advent’s Sovos Brands acquires frozen Italian entrees maker Michael Angelo's

California based Sovos Brands has acquired frozen Italian entrees maker Michael Angelo's Gourmet Foods for an undisclosed price.

Sovos Brands is a new company formed by private equity firm Advent International. Michael Angelo's is its first investment for Sovos Brands in its efforts to become a scale player in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

Based in Austin, Texas, Michael Angelo's Gourmet Foods is family-owned and operated which has been in the business of making authentic Italian prepared meals.

Sovos Brands president and CEO Todd Lachman said: "Michael Angelo's is a highly authentic, great-tasting, frozen Italian entrée brand well respected in the industry for its clean-label offering.

"The company exemplifies the types of businesses we are looking to acquire in the food and beverage space. It is a unique, leading branded player offering delicious food that meets today's lifestyle and consumer demand for real, clean ingredients.”

All of Michael Angelo's products are claimed to be prepared in small batches from scratch using fresh ingredients, without any addition of fillers and preservatives.

Established in 1983, Michael Angelo's is said to have made nearly $100m in gross sales as a prepared meal brand that can be found across groceries, warehouse club stores and natural food stores throughout the US.

Michael Angelo's Gourmet Foods chairman and CEO Michael Angelo said: “Sovos Brands is a lean, nimble organization led by experienced industry executives who share our long-term vision for the business.

“With their investments in production, distribution and product innovation, we believe we can accelerate Michael Angelo's growth and continue our mission of creating the highest-quality Italian entrées in the freezer aisle.”

Its new parent company, Sovos Brands has been formed to invest into high-quality brands in trending categories that have the potential to grow through enhanced distribution, promotion, production and innovation in product offering.