Food Business Review

Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.

Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.

Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.

The Good Crisp Company has launched new line of non-GMO and gluten-free canister potato crisps.