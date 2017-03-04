Food Business Review

Top Headlines
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity.
Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn
Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.
Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio
Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.
Arla launches new initiative to define guidelines on sustainable diets Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the 'Food Reform for Sustainability and Health' (FReSH) programme.
Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee
Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.
Black Kassel deli meat brand expands in US The Black Kassel brand of deli meats is expanding its reach in the US, with new products and packaging.
AsiaInspection acquires Produce Inspectors of America AsiaInspection (AI), a leading quality control and supplier compliance service provider, has completed the acquisition of Produce Inspectors of America (PIA), a global perishable food product inspection company.
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Canadian government proposes new rules to improve food safety The Government of Canada launched a public consultation on new rules to strengthen food safety.
Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.
Arla launches new initiative to define guidelines on sustainable diets Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the 'Food Reform for Sustainability and Health' (FReSH) programme.
Ardent Mills joins Partners in Food Solutions as new corporate partner Flour-milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills is joining Partners in Food Solutions, a US nonprofit with headquarters in Minneapolis, as its newest corporate partner.
AFS opens new innovation center for plant-based ingredients in Iowa, US Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has opened a new innovation center with a multi-million dollar investment in Iowa City in the US State of Iowa to carry out its plant-based ingredient innovation.
