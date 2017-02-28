Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Top Headlines

Food Business Review

Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins. Food > Dried Food > News
Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.
Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada By FBR Staff Writer
Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins.
San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods By FBR Staff Writer
San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News Zapp’s introduces new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips Zapp’s has introduced new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips, which is infused with authentic flavors, style and spirit of Mardi Gras.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News

Food Technology

Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Marketing & Regulatory

Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips
Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination
The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Agri & Animal Products

Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac
Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Sugar Bowl Bakery launches new all-natural Apple Fritters at Winter Fancy Food Show 2017
Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward of California, has launched s all-natural Apple Fritters at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Processed Foods

McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes
McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites
World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Condiments & Ingredients

San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods
By FBR Staff Writer
San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
VTT develops ingredients from insects for meatballs and falafel
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed ingredients from mealworms and crickets for use in the manufacture of foods such as meatballs and falafel.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News

Chilled & Deli Food

McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes
McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Bimbo Bakeries USA launches new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) has launched new Chocolate Party Cakes, a new extension to its Entenmann's Little Bites line.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News

