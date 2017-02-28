Food Business Review

Top Headlines

Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins.

Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.

San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.