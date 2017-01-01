Food Business Review

Top Headlines

Where Food Comes From (WFCF) has acquired a 60% stake in California based SureHarvest for nearly $2.8m in a cash-cum-stock deal.

Indian dairy firm Verka has commenced operations at its new dairy and ice cream plant built with an investment of INR320m ($4.7m) in Punjab state.

French dairy giant The Lactalis Group has offered its Italian subsidiary Parmalat a buyout offer of €637m for the 12.26% stake it doesn’t hold.