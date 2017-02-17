Food Business Review

Top Headlines

Germany based cheese company Hochland has acquired Franklin Foods and its sister companies for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the US.

Sweden based Bayn Europe and Baretnz are mulling over a new cooperation model to replace their exclusive stevia distribution contract in Europe that was terminated in September 2016.

DuPont Nutrition & Health has collaborated with a hospital and an ice cream maker in Denmark to launch nutritious ice cream offerings for hospital patients susceptible to undernourishment.

Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.