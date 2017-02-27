Food Business Review

Top Headlines
Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.
Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada
Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.
Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.
The Good Crisp Company launches new canister potato crisps The Good Crisp Company has launched new line of non-GMO and gluten-free canister potato crisps.
Barry Callebaut to introduce new range of confectionary and bakery fillings at ISM On the occasion of the ISM trade fair in Cologne, Barry Callebaut will be launching a new range of fillings for confectionary and bakery creations.
ADM to sell Crop Risk Services business to Validus Archer Daniels Midland Company ( ADM) announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) business to Validus Holdings for $127.5m, subject to certain working capital and balance sheet adjustments.
Food Technology
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
HoneyBaked Ham names new CEO The Honey Baked Ham Company (HoneyBaked Ham) one of the nation's premier food retailers, announced Linda Heasley as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective Feb. 6, 2017.
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
British Columbia releases $2.3m funding for food innovators The British Columbia government in Canada has announced the release of more than $2.3m in funding to food manufactures in the province to develop innovative products.
Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.
Diana Food to build $50m facility in Georgia, US Natural ingredient provider Diana Food will invest $50m in Georgia, US to establish a new food processing, manufacturing and research and development facility.
Arjuna Natural Extracts launches new preservative for chilled meats Arjuna Natural Extracts has unveiled X-tend, a natural and formulation-specific preservative designed to increase chilled-meat product shelf-life and ensure food safety.
GrainCorp, Cargill to divest Allied Mills joint venture to PEP Australian agribusiness firm GrainCorp and Cargill Australia have agreed to divest their respective stakes in the joint venture Allied Mills Australia to funds advised by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).
