Food Business Review

Top Headlines

Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity.

Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.

Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.

Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the ‘Food Reform for Sustainability and Health’ (FReSH) programme.