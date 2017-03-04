Top Headlines
Food Business Review
ADB offers support to boost dairy production in Tajikistan The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a $500,000 technical assistance grant to boost dairy production in Tajikistan. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Bob Evans Foods to acquire Pineland Farms Potato for $115m By
Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Glanbia in talks to form joint venture for cheese and whey plant in US By
Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to expand warehousing capacity in Argentina By
US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture By
American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News Pei Wei launches wok-tossed and sauced Asian wings Pei Wei, the leader in delivering a handcrafted Pan-Asian culinary experience, has launched three new Asian chicken wing flavors.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News Former Pillsbury dough production plant and equipment offered for sale New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on 16 February for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.See more
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Canadian government proposes new rules to improve food safety The Government of Canada launched a public consultation on new rules to strengthen food safety.See more
Bob Evans Foods to acquire Pineland Farms Potato for $115m Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.
Glanbia in talks to form joint venture for cheese and whey plant in US Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.
Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to expand warehousing capacity in Argentina US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.
Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.
Former Pillsbury dough production plant and equipment offered for sale New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on 16 February for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany.
DuPont switches to 100% certified sustainable palm oil emulsifiers DuPont Nutrition & Health announced that it has switched to 100% certified sustainable palm oil and palm oil derivatives used in its global emulsifier production.
Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.
Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.
ProFood Tech 04 April 2017 American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) Frozen Food Convention 04 March 2017