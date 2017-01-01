Top Headlines
Food Business Review
Where Food Comes From acquires controlling stake in SureHarvest Where Food Comes From (WFCF) has acquired a 60% stake in California based SureHarvest for nearly $2.8m in a cash-cum-stock deal.
Where Food Comes From (WFCF) has acquired a 60% stake in California based SureHarvest for nearly $2.8m in a cash-cum-stock deal.
Verka's new dairy and ice cream plant begins operations in Punjab, India Indian dairy firm Verka has commenced operations at its new dairy and ice cream plant built with an investment of INR320m ($4.7m) in Punjab state.
Lactalis to buy remaining stake in Parmalat for EUR637m French dairy giant The Lactalis Group has offered its Italian subsidiary Parmalat a buyout offer of €637m for the 12.26% stake it doesn't hold.
Oman's Mazoon Dairy to commence operations by end 2018 Oman's Mazoon Dairy, which is coming up in the Buraimi governorate with an investment of OMR100m ($260m), is slated to become operational in the latter half of 2018.
Santo based Texas Best Proteins has recalled 12.6 tons of products containing farm-to-market Cajun-style rice owing to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Philippines' Century Pacific to buy group of Chinese food distributors Philippines canned food company Century Pacific Food (CNPF) will acquire 100% stake in a group of unnamed Chinese distribution companies for a total price of $2.56m to further expand its branded exports business.
Latest News and Insight by Sector
Food Technology
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Marketing & Regulatory
Ruiz Food Products recalls beef and cheese tortilla products due to foreign matter contamination Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Pork Rinds & Snacks recalls pork skin products due to possible salmonella contamination Pork Rinds & Snacks is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Agri & Animal Products
Where Food Comes From acquires controlling stake in SureHarvest
Verka's new dairy and ice cream plant begins operations in Punjab, India
Processed Foods
Smart Organic secures €2m loan from EBRBD Bulgaria-based producer and distributor of organic products Smart Organic has secured a €2m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Condiments & Ingredients
TerraVia suspends supply of ingredients to Soylent Specialty ingredient maker TerraVia has suspended supply of its products to Soylent with immediate effect.
Fresh Express recalls 9 oz. Hearts of Romaine Salad due to allergen exposure Fresh Express is voluntarily conducting a precautionary recall of 100 cases of 9 oz. Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad due to possible exposure to undeclared allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy).
Chilled & Deli Food
Dawn Food Products recalls bulk bakery mix products due to health risk Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
Flowers Foods executives exercise options Flowers Foods announced that Allen L. Shiver, president and chief executive officer, and D. Keith Wheeler, president, Flowers Bakeries, exercised stock options this week.
