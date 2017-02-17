Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Top Headlines

Food Business Review

Hochland acquires cheese maker Franklin Foods to expand US footprint Germany based cheese company Hochland has acquired Franklin Foods and its sister companies for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the US.
Bayn, Barentz explore new business model to replace stevia distribution contract By FBR Staff Writer
Sweden based Bayn Europe and Baretnz are mulling over a new cooperation model to replace their exclusive stevia distribution contract in Europe that was terminated in September 2016.
DuPont launches nutritious ice cream range for hospital patients By FBR Staff Writer
DuPont Nutrition & Health has collaborated with a hospital and an ice cream maker in Denmark to launch nutritious ice cream offerings for hospital patients susceptible to undernourishment.
Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News Hochland acquires cheese maker Franklin Foods to expand US footprint By FBR Staff Writer
Germany based cheese company Hochland has acquired Franklin Foods and its sister companies for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the US.
Ornua to supply New Zealand yogurt brand EasiYo's products in UK and European markets By FBR Staff Writer
Irish dairy products firm Ornua has entered into an agreement to supply New Zealand homemade yogurt brand EasiYo's products in the UK and Europe.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News

Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips
Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination
The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Hochland acquires cheese maker Franklin Foods to expand US footprint
By FBR Staff Writer
Germany based cheese company Hochland has acquired Franklin Foods and its sister companies for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Ornua to supply New Zealand yogurt brand EasiYo’s products in UK and European markets
By FBR Staff Writer
Irish dairy products firm Ornua has entered into an agreement to supply New Zealand homemade yogurt brand EasiYo’s products in the UK and Europe.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
DuPont launches nutritious ice cream range for hospital patients
By FBR Staff Writer
DuPont Nutrition & Health has collaborated with a hospital and an ice cream maker in Denmark to launch nutritious ice cream offerings for hospital patients susceptible to undernourishment.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips
Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Bayn, Barentz explore new business model to replace stevia distribution contract
By FBR Staff Writer
Sweden based Bayn Europe and Baretnz are mulling over a new cooperation model to replace their exclusive stevia distribution contract in Europe that was terminated in September 2016.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
BluWrap introduces new licensing model for shipping proteins globally
BluWrap, a technology company that naturally extends the shelf life of fresh proteins, is introducing a new business model which allows customers to license its technology to ship seafood, pork and other proteins globally.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News

Kellogg Company names Fareed Khan as CFO
Kellogg Company announced that Fareed Khan will join the company effective February 17, 2017 and will be named as chief financial officer (CFO) and Principal Financial Officer the day after the Company's 10-K is filed.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Conagra introduces Reddi-wip in new recipe
Reddi-wip is kicking off the New Year by announcing its new recipe featuring Grade A cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST) and natural flavors, including vanilla.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News

