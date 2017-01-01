Top Headlines
Food Business Review
Mademoiselle Desserts acquires UK dessert maker Ministry of Cake French frozen pastry maker Mademoiselle Desserts has acquired UK-based dessert manufacturer Ministry of Cake for an undisclosed sum. Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
EnWave wins purchase order from Eregli Agrosan for 100kW REV machine EnWave has received a purchase order (the "Purchase Order") from Ereğli Agrosan ("Ereğli") for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV fruit, vegetable and cheese products.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Bells Food installs new freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores efficiency By
Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News New Gluten Free Industry Association establishes in UK The Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) ) has been formed in the UK, in a bid to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Bells Food installs new freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores efficiency By
Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News New Gluten Free Industry Association establishes in UK The Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) ) has been formed in the UK, in a bid to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Ardian buys minority stake in French frozen snack maker Piz’wich By
Private equity firm Ardian has acquired a minority stake in French takeaway frozen snack manufacturer Piz’wich for an undisclosed sum.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News CITIC, CITIC Capital, Carlyle Group and McDonald's form partnership to expand in Mainland China and Hong Kong CITIC Limited, CITIC Capital Holdings, The Carlyle Group and McDonald's have formed a partnership, which will act as the master franchisee responsible for McDonald's businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong for a term of 20 years.
Food > Prepared Meals > News Mademoiselle Desserts acquires UK dessert maker Ministry of Cake French frozen pastry maker Mademoiselle Desserts has acquired UK-based dessert manufacturer Ministry of Cake for an undisclosed sum.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
Private equity firm Ardian has acquired a minority stake in French takeaway frozen snack manufacturer Piz’wich for an undisclosed sum.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News CITIC, CITIC Capital, Carlyle Group and McDonald's form partnership to expand in Mainland China and Hong Kong CITIC Limited, CITIC Capital Holdings, The Carlyle Group and McDonald's have formed a partnership, which will act as the master franchisee responsible for McDonald's businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong for a term of 20 years.
Food > Prepared Meals > News Mademoiselle Desserts acquires UK dessert maker Ministry of Cake French frozen pastry maker Mademoiselle Desserts has acquired UK-based dessert manufacturer Ministry of Cake for an undisclosed sum.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
Latest News and Insight by Sector
Food Technology
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.See more
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Marketing & Regulatory
Ruiz Food Products recalls beef and cheese tortilla products due to foreign matter contamination Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Pork Rinds & Snacks recalls pork skin products due to possible salmonella contamination Pork Rinds & Snacks is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.See more
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Agri & Animal Products
EnWave wins purchase order from Eregli Agrosan for 100kW REV machine EnWave has received a purchase order (the "Purchase Order") from Ereğli Agrosan ("Ereğli") for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV fruit, vegetable and cheese products.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
New Gluten Free Industry Association establishes in UK The Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) ) has been formed in the UK, in a bid to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products.See more
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Processed Foods
Bells Food installs new freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores efficiency Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Ardian buys minority stake in French frozen snack maker Piz’wich Private equity firm Ardian has acquired a minority stake in French takeaway frozen snack manufacturer Piz’wich for an undisclosed sum.See more
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Condiments & Ingredients
Air Products to showcase liquid nitrogen potential for food manufacturers at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017 Air Products will highlight the power of liquid nitrogen for a variety of applications both up and down the food production line at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017 in Portland, Oregon, from January 9-11.
Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > News
Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > News
German group BASF opens new nutrition lab in Singapore German conglomerate BASF opened a new technical application laboratory for its nutrition and health business in Singapore to bolster its research and development footprint in the region.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Chilled & Deli Food
Bells Food installs new freezer doors from Union to improve cold stores efficiency Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Hispanica International Delights of America adds Randy Berholtz to its board of directors Hispanica International Delights of America, a diversified food and beverage company in the Hispanic and ethnic food industry, has announced the appointment of Randy Berholtz to its board of directors.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News