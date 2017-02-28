Top Headlines
Food Business Review
Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins. Food > Dried Food > News
Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada By
Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins.
Food > Dried Food > News San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods By
San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Roquette to invest $301m to build new pea-protein processing facility in Canada By
Food ingredients major Roquette will invest over CAD400m ($301m) to build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Manitoba, Canada to meet the increasing demand for plant proteins.
Food > Dried Food > News San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods By
San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News Zapp’s introduces new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips Zapp’s has introduced new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips, which is infused with authentic flavors, style and spirit of Mardi Gras.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News Zapp’s introduces new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips Zapp’s has introduced new Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips, which is infused with authentic flavors, style and spirit of Mardi Gras.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Latest News and Insight by Sector
Food Technology
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.See more
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Marketing & Regulatory
Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.See more
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Agri & Animal Products
Tomra gets approval to complete acquisition of fruit sorter Compac Tomra announced that it has received approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire Compac Holding.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Sugar Bowl Bakery launches new all-natural Apple Fritters at Winter Fancy Food Show 2017 Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward of California, has launched s all-natural Apple Fritters at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.See more
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Processed Foods
McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
World Finer Foods launches new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites World Finer Foods, through its Liberty Richter division, has introduced new GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites.See more
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Condiments & Ingredients
San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
VTT develops ingredients from insects for meatballs and falafel VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed ingredients from mealworms and crickets for use in the manufacture of foods such as meatballs and falafel.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Chilled & Deli Food
McDougalls launches two new pancake mixes McDougalls, the flour brand in the UK, is launching two new pancake mixes in time for the Pancake Day celebrations on February 28th 2017.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Bimbo Bakeries USA launches new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) has launched new Chocolate Party Cakes, a new extension to its Entenmann's Little Bites line.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News