Top Headlines

Food Business Review

Walsh Mushrooms acquires Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms Walsh Mushrooms has acquired the business and assets of Ireland-based Golden Mushrooms, as part of its efforts to expand production capacity. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn By FBR Staff Writer
Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio By FBR Staff Writer
Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Arla launches new initiative to define guidelines on sustainable diets Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the ‘Food Reform for Sustainability and Health’ (FReSH) programme.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee By FBR Staff Writer
Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News Black Kassel deli meat brand expands in US The Black Kassel brand of deli meats is expanding its reach in the US, with new products and packaging.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News AsiaInspection acquires Produce Inspectors of America AsiaInspection (AI), a leading quality control and supplier compliance service provider, has completed the acquisition of Produce Inspectors of America (PIA), a global perishable food product inspection company.
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens
Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Canadian government proposes new rules to improve food safety
The Government of Canada launched a public consultation on new rules to strengthen food safety.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio
By FBR Staff Writer
Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Arla launches new initiative to define guidelines on sustainable diets
Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the ‘Food Reform for Sustainability and Health’ (FReSH) programme.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn
By FBR Staff Writer
Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee
By FBR Staff Writer
Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Ardent Mills joins Partners in Food Solutions as new corporate partner
Flour-milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills is joining Partners in Food Solutions, a US nonprofit with headquarters in Minneapolis, as its newest corporate partner.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
AFS opens new innovation center for plant-based ingredients in Iowa, US
By FBR Staff Writer
Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has opened a new innovation center with a multi-million dollar investment in Iowa City in the US State of Iowa to carry out its plant-based ingredient innovation.
ProFood Tech 04 April 2017
American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) Frozen Food Convention 04 March 2017

