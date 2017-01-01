Food Business Review

Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Top Headlines

Where Food Comes From acquires controlling stake in SureHarvest Where Food Comes From (WFCF) has acquired a 60% stake in California based SureHarvest for nearly $2.8m in a cash-cum-stock deal. Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Where Food Comes From acquires controlling stake in SureHarvest By FBR Staff Writer
Where Food Comes From (WFCF) has acquired a 60% stake in California based SureHarvest for nearly $2.8m in a cash-cum-stock deal.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Verka’s new dairy and ice cream plant begins operations in Punjab, India By FBR Staff Writer
Indian dairy firm Verka has commenced operations at its new dairy and ice cream plant built with an investment of INR320m ($4.7m) in Punjab state.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Lactalis to buy remaining stake in Parmalat for EUR637m By FBR Staff Writer
French dairy giant The Lactalis Group has offered its Italian subsidiary Parmalat a buyout offer of €637m for the 12.26% stake it doesn’t hold.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Oman's Mazoon Dairy to commence operations by end 2018 By FBR Staff Writer
Oman’s Mazoon Dairy, which is coming up in the Buraimi governorate with an investment of OMR100m ($260m), is slated to become operational in the latter half of 2018.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Texas Best recalls Cajun-style rice products for misbranding and undeclared allergens By FBR Staff Writer
Santo based Texas Best Proteins has recalled 12.6 tons of products containing farm-to-market Cajun-style rice owing to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Food > Prepared Meals > News Philippines’ Century Pacific to buy group of Chinese food distributors By FBR Staff Writer
Philippines canned food company Century Pacific Food (CNPF) will acquire 100% stake in a group of unnamed Chinese distribution companies for a total price of $2.56m to further expand its branded exports business.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News

Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Ruiz Food Products recalls beef and cheese tortilla products due to foreign matter contamination
Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Pork Rinds & Snacks recalls pork skin products due to possible salmonella contamination
Pork Rinds & Snacks is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Smart Organic secures €2m loan from EBRBD
Bulgaria-based producer and distributor of organic products Smart Organic has secured a €2m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Processed Foods > Confectionery > News
TerraVia suspends supply of ingredients to Soylent
By FBR Staff Writer
Specialty ingredient maker TerraVia has suspended supply of its products to Soylent with immediate effect.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Fresh Express recalls 9 oz. Hearts of Romaine Salad due to allergen exposure
Fresh Express is voluntarily conducting a precautionary recall of 100 cases of 9 oz. Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad due to possible exposure to undeclared allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy).
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News

Dawn Food Products recalls bulk bakery mix products due to health risk
Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Flowers Foods executives exercise options
Flowers Foods announced that Allen L. Shiver, president and chief executive officer, and D. Keith Wheeler, president, Flowers Bakeries, exercised stock options this week.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News

