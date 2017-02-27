Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home
Top Headlines

Food Business Review

Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada By FBR Staff Writer
Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News The Good Crisp Company launches new canister potato crisps The Good Crisp Company has launched new line of non-GMO and gluten-free canister potato crisps.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Barry Callebaut to introduce new range of confectionary and bakery fillings at ISM On the occasion of the ISM trade fair in Cologne, Barry Callebaut will be launching a new range of fillings for confectionary and bakery creations.
Processed Foods > Confectionery > News ADM to sell Crop Risk Services business to Validus Archer Daniels Midland Company ( ADM) announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) business to Validus Holdings for $127.5m, subject to certain working capital and balance sheet adjustments.
Dried Food > Wheat and grains > News

Latest News and Insight by Sector

Food Technology

Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
See more

Marketing & Regulatory

HoneyBaked Ham names new CEO
The Honey Baked Ham Company (HoneyBaked Ham) one of the nation's premier food retailers, announced Linda Heasley as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective Feb. 6, 2017.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens
Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
See more

Agri & Animal Products

Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production
Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
British Columbia releases $2.3m funding for food innovators
By FBR Staff Writer
The British Columbia government in Canada has announced the release of more than $2.3m in funding to food manufactures in the province to develop innovative products.
News
See more

Processed Foods

Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada
By FBR Staff Writer
Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Hostess and Nestle partner for frozen novelty and ice cream products
Hostess Brands has collaborated with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess frozen novelty and ice cream products.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
See more

Condiments & Ingredients

Diana Food to build $50m facility in Georgia, US
By FBR Staff Writer
Natural ingredient provider Diana Food will invest $50m in Georgia, US to establish a new food processing, manufacturing and research and development facility.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Arjuna Natural Extracts launches new preservative for chilled meats
Arjuna Natural Extracts has unveiled X-tend, a natural and formulation-specific preservative designed to increase chilled-meat product shelf-life and ensure food safety.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News

Chilled & Deli Food

Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada
By FBR Staff Writer
Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
GrainCorp, Cargill to divest Allied Mills joint venture to PEP
By FBR Staff Writer
Australian agribusiness firm GrainCorp and Cargill Australia have agreed to divest their respective stakes in the joint venture Allied Mills Australia to funds advised by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News

Upcoming Industry Events and Webinars

Global Food Safety Conference 27 February 2017
American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) Frozen Food Convention 04 March 2017

In The Spotlight

Staying Motivated and in Shape with GELITA's BODYBALANCE™
Fortified Gummies - the Tasty Way of Application
Firms Flock to FixedFlex to Get the Best Energy Deal
Weight management solutions with Collagen Proteins
Make it real – with Gelatine!
Packaging’s Role in Reducing Environmental Impact
Tetra Pak:Trends Influencing Food and Beverage Purchasing Decisions

Inside FBR

Suppliers Directory

FLAVEX - Botanical Supercritical Extracts FLAVEX Naturextrakte is focussed on a comprehensive range of botanical supercritical extracts for creating natural and premium quality flavours in all fields of food production, as well as for adding value to products regarding well-being and health benefits. The gentle CO2 process preserves the full spectrum of desirable properties, providing a more natural flavour and a superior activity. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > Suppliers Marel Stork Poultry Processing - Global Supplier of Poultry Processing Equipment, Integrated Systems and Services With decades’ worth of experience, Marel Stork Poultry Processing has displayed dedication through a number of well-executed projects, from all over the world. We have become a leading figure in the technology market for innovative inline poultry processing equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Selerant - Product Lifecycle Management and Regulatory Compliance Solutions for Food and Drink Companies Selerant provides product lifecycle management (PLM) and compliance solutions to food and drink companies. Our services allow businesses to respond quickly to sample requests, guarantee regulatory compliance, reduce costs and maintain high-quality food and drink standards. Suppliers

Featured White Papers

Regulatory Support for the Food, Supplement and Animal Feed Industries Intertek Food Services White Papers
Advertising Food in the EU: Regulatory Challenges Worldwide Leatherhead Food Research Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > White Papers
High-throughput Detection of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli Using Multiplex PCR and the QIAxcel® System QIAGEN Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > White Papers
Humidity Control Makes the Difference Munters White Papers




Data-Label.co.uk
Barcode Labels from DataLabel are used on food packaging worldwide

Manufactures of
food packaging machinery

FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.