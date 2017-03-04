Food Business Review

Top Headlines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a $500,000 technical assistance grant to boost dairy production in Tajikistan.

Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.

Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.

US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.