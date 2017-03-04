Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Food Business Review
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home
Top Headlines

Food Business Review

ADB offers support to boost dairy production in Tajikistan The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a $500,000 technical assistance grant to boost dairy production in Tajikistan. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Bob Evans Foods to acquire Pineland Farms Potato for $115m By FBR Staff Writer
Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News Glanbia in talks to form joint venture for cheese and whey plant in US By FBR Staff Writer
Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to expand warehousing capacity in Argentina By FBR Staff Writer
US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture By FBR Staff Writer
American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News Pei Wei launches wok-tossed and sauced Asian wings Pei Wei, the leader in delivering a handcrafted Pan-Asian culinary experience, has launched three new Asian chicken wing flavors.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News Former Pillsbury dough production plant and equipment offered for sale New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on 16 February for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News

Latest News and Insight by Sector

Food Technology

Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores
Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging
Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
See more

Marketing & Regulatory

Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens
Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > News
Canadian government proposes new rules to improve food safety
The Government of Canada launched a public consultation on new rules to strengthen food safety.
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
See more

Agri & Animal Products

Bob Evans Foods to acquire Pineland Farms Potato for $115m
By FBR Staff Writer
Ohio based Bob Evans Foods (BEF) has agreed to acquire 100% of Maine based Pineland Farms Potato Company (PFPC) for $115m.
Agri & Animal Products > Fruits & Vegetables > News
Glanbia in talks to form joint venture for cheese and whey plant in US
By FBR Staff Writer
Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
See more

Processed Foods

Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to expand warehousing capacity in Argentina
By FBR Staff Writer
US food giant Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts will invest an undisclosed amount in a new warehouse to boost its storage capacity in Argentina.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey form new food joint venture
By FBR Staff Writer
American global food giant The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey to form a joint venture named as Mealtime Stories.
Processed Foods > Savory Snacks > News
See more

Condiments & Ingredients

Former Pillsbury dough production plant and equipment offered for sale
New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on 16 February for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
DuPont switches to 100% certified sustainable palm oil emulsifiers
DuPont Nutrition & Health announced that it has switched to 100% certified sustainable palm oil and palm oil derivatives used in its global emulsifier production.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News

Chilled & Deli Food

Pasta firm Barilla may reportedly buy UK cereal giant Weetabix for £1.5bn
By FBR Staff Writer
Italian pasta maker Barilla is reportedly the frontrunner to acquire UK based cereal company Weetabix for £1.5bn.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
Leclerc Group acquires new production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee
By FBR Staff Writer
Canadian food company Leclerc Group has acquired a second facility in Kingsport, Tennessee for an undisclosed price to manufacture gluten-free products.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News

Upcoming Industry Events and Webinars

ProFood Tech 04 April 2017
American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) Frozen Food Convention 04 March 2017

In The Spotlight

Staying Motivated and in Shape with GELITA's BODYBALANCE™
Fortified Gummies - the Tasty Way of Application
Firms Flock to FixedFlex to Get the Best Energy Deal
Weight management solutions with Collagen Proteins
Make it real – with Gelatine!
Packaging’s Role in Reducing Environmental Impact
Tetra Pak:Trends Influencing Food and Beverage Purchasing Decisions

Inside FBR

Suppliers Directory

Lawer - Automatic Weighing & Dispensing Systems for the Food Industry Since 1970 Lawer have designed and manufactured high quality systems and automations for the weighing and dispensing of solid and liquid products. These have directly contributed to faster, cleaner and more accurate weighing processes for the food, cosmetic and paint industries. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers NHP Electrical Engineering Products - Motor Control and Drives, Power Distribution and Automation Systems NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd specialises in motor control and drives, power distribution and automation systems. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers B&P Engineering - The Epitome of Uncompromising Quality B&P Engineering, a pick leading company, has been providing client-specific solutions for the pharmaceutical industry for over 10 years. Their wide range of services include design and construction of machines, process engineering, control and measurement techniques, automation of technical processes and mechanical treatment of steel. Food Technology > Process & Production > Suppliers NATECO2 - A Leading Service Extraction Provider for the Food, Beverage and Cosmetic Industry NATECO2 is a leading service extraction provider, in Germany, for the food, beverage and cosmetic industry. The company has been specialising in CO2-extraction for more than 30 years now and operates plants with up to 16.000l's production capacity. Suppliers

Featured White Papers

Shelf Life Testing Intertek Food Services White Papers
Targeting Optimal Nutrient Absorption with Phytonutrients Sabinsa White Papers
Retail Solutions Intertek Food Services White Papers
Deck Oven Revent Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > White Papers




Data-Label.co.uk
Barcode Labels from DataLabel are used on food packaging worldwide

Manufactures of
food packaging machinery

FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.