Food Business Review

Top Headlines

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) has announced that it is in advanced talks to acquire infant nutrition products manufacturer Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.7bn.

Food and nutrition giant Nestle plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, US with an undisclosed investment.

El Pinto Foods will invest $7m to expand its salsa manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico in US.

Canada's largest dairy cooperative Agropur announced that it has acquired the assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services.