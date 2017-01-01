Food Business Review

Top Headlines

French frozen pastry maker Mademoiselle Desserts has acquired UK-based dessert manufacturer Ministry of Cake for an undisclosed sum.

EnWave has received a purchase order (the "Purchase Order") from Ereğli Agrosan ("Ereğli") for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV fruit, vegetable and cheese products.

Scottish food manufacturer Bells Food Group has installed three freezer doors from Leeds based Union Industries for an undisclosed price in a move to enhance the efficiency of its cold stores.

The Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) ) has been formed in the UK, in a bid to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products.