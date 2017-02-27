Top Headlines
Food Business Review
Reckitt Benckiser in talks to acquire Mead Johnson for $16.7bn Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) has announced that it is in advanced talks to acquire infant nutrition products manufacturer Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.7bn. Food > Baby Food > News
Nestle to expand Wisconsin manufacturing facility in US By
Food and nutrition giant Nestle plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, US with an undisclosed investment.
Food > Baby Food > News El Pinto to expand salsa manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, US By
El Pinto Foods will invest $7m to expand its salsa manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico in US.
Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > News Canada’s Agropur acquires Scotsburn assets to expand presence in ice cream market Canada's largest dairy cooperative Agropur announced that it has acquired the assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services.
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
Advent’s Sovos Brands acquires frozen Italian entrees maker Michael Angelo's By
Food > Baby Food > News British Bakels invests £1.5m in caramels production line British Bakels has invested £1.5m in a new production line designed to produce a new range of caramels for the worldwide market.
Processed Foods > Confectionery > News
Latest News and Insight by Sector
Food Technology
Tyson Foods recalls 5lb bags of chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores Tyson Foods announced a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at Costco locations nationwide.
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Gorton's Seafood introduces new re-designed packaging Gorton's, the provider of frozen seafood, is inviting consumers to take part in their Sea of Possibilities Sweepstakes, which offers a grand prize of $5,000, as part of the launch of their re-designed packaging.See more
Food Technology > Packaging > News
Marketing & Regulatory
Barberi recalls Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco product over health risk Barberi International is recalling its Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product throughout Florida due to possible health risk.
Chilled & Deli Food > News
UK's NPA seeks assurances over Tesco-Booker deal The UK's National Pig Association (NPA) is seeking assurances on the impact of Tesco’s takeover of Booker on the pork supply chain.See more
Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > News
Agri & Animal Products
Emmi Group appoints Thomas Morf as new chief marketing officer Thomas Morf is to become the Emmi Group’s Chief Marketing Officer and thus a member of Group Management as of mid-June 2017.See more
Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > News
Processed Foods
Processed Foods > Sweets & Desserts > News
British Bakels invests £1.5m in caramels production line British Bakels has invested £1.5m in a new production line designed to produce a new range of caramels for the worldwide market.See more
Processed Foods > Confectionery > News
Condiments & Ingredients
El Pinto to expand salsa manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, US El Pinto Foods will invest $7m to expand its salsa manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico in US.
Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > News
Ingredient and flavor maker R.L. Schreiber to expand distribution network Kentucky based R.L. Schreiber will invest $1.6m this year to boost its network of independent distributors for its flavoring and ingredient products.
Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > News
Chilled & Deli Food
Bridor to invest $40m in Quebec baking plant expansion in Canada Bridor has announced that it will invest $40m to double the size of its Canadian baking facility in Boucherville, Quebec and in turn broaden its product portfolio in North America.
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
GrainCorp, Cargill to divest Allied Mills joint venture to PEP Australian agribusiness firm GrainCorp and Cargill Australia have agreed to divest their respective stakes in the joint venture Allied Mills Australia to funds advised by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).
Processed Foods > Bakery & Cereals > News
